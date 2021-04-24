When the Rangers needed a big play, Alex Smith came to the rescue.
Smith’s fumble return set up one TD and he scored on an interception return to help lift No. 2 Kilgore College to a 35-13 win over Tyler Junior College on Saturday in Tyler.
Both of Smith’s plays were crucial as neither offense put up eye-popping numbers in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference game on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
With KC (5-0, 5-0 SWJCFC) leading 14-6 and Tyler’s Derrium Thompson recovering a fumble near mid-field, the Apaches had the momentum.
But the Rangers took it right back when TJC quarterback Brendon Strickland was engulfed by the KC rush and fumbled. The 6-1, 310-pound Smith scooped up the ball in stride at the 47 and continued stumbling and rumbling to Tyler 15. Smith appeared to be stopped at the 30, but he was like a punishing running back, shedding would-be-tacklers and breaking free again for an eventual 32-yard return.
Four players later, quarterback Malcolm Mays scored on a sneak. Kenny Pham’s PAT put KC up 21-6 with 7:19 left before halftime.
Then with the Apaches (2-3, 1-3) appearing to get on track in the third, TJC was attempting to run a screen pass but the big guy with the soft hands snagged the toss and rambled into the end zone for a 36-yard interception return. Pham’s kick made it 28-6 with 5:24 showing.
That seemed to take the air out the Apaches’ sails.
The KC defense held TJC to zero yards rushing on 28 attempts. Roderick Hawkins led the Apaches in rushing with 51 yards on 14 carries, but Strickland, who was under duress the whole game, was sacked eight times for a minus 69 yards.
Strickland did throw for 286 yards, hitting on 23 of 43 attempts for two touchdowns (24 pass to Dazawion Cooper; 9 pass to Jostein Clarke). He was picked off twice — John Joseph and Smith.
TJC receiver Kelley Akharaiyi had seven receptions for 102 yard with Jeremiah Cooley catching five passes for 77 yards.
The Rangers scored the first TDs of the game.
After the TJC defense held the Rangers on downs at the 20, three plays later Joseph picked off a pass and return it to the 10. After an offsides by Tyler, Garrison Johnson scored from the five. The Apaches blocked the extra point attempt and KC led 6-0 with 9:00 showing in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the ball went high in the air on the pooch kick. The wind held up the ball and once it hit, it bounded backward where the Rangers recovered at the Tyler 21. Seven plays later, former Tyler Lee quarterback Chance Amie scored on fourth down from the two. The Apaches were offside on the PAT and KC elected to go for two. Johnson scored and the Rangers led 14-0 with 5:41 on the clock in the first.
The leading rushers for KC were Kenneith Lacy (11-39), Bailee Davenport (5-34) and Amie (12-31).
Mays hit on 9 of 14 passing attempts for 153 yards and a 16-yard TD pass to former Gilmer standout Brandon Webb with 2:08 in the fourth quarter. He also had an interception.
Amie connected on 5 of 10 for 45 yards and an interception.
Taj Bickham and Jalen Moore picked off passes for TJC with Thompson and Arion Taylor recovering fumbles.
KC had 333 total yards (135 rushing, 198 passing).
Willie McCoy was the Rangers’ top receiver with six catches for 119 yards.
In other SWJCFC games: Trinity Valley 42, New Mexico Military 32; Cisco 17, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 16; and Navarro 69, Blinn 31.
Kilgore plays host to Southern-Shreveport, former TJC coach Danny Palmer’s team, at 7 p.m. Thursday. TJC plays host to New Mexico Military at 1 p.m. Saturday.
