NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic admittedly got a bit distracted.
He was unaware of the U.S. Open rule about time allowed between points. He kept barking in the direction of his entourage — among the only people in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats. In the end, though, he did what he always does in 2020: win.
The No. 1-ranked Djokovic began his bid for Grand Slam title No. 18 on Monday night by extending his season start to 24-0 with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Damir Dzumhur at Flushing Meadows.
“Things got complicated,” Djokovic said. “Lost my focus.”
During a pre-match TV interview, Dzumhur said about Djokovic: “Hopefully, he is not 100 percent.”
That was probably a reference to the way Djokovic dealt with neck and stomach issues during last week’s run to the Western & Southern Open title on the same hard courts being used for the U.S. Open.
Djokovic played a three-set semifinal Friday, then a three-set semifinal Saturday.
But the 48 hours before facing Dzhumur, who has been ranked as high as 23rd and now is 109th, apparently were enough for a full physical recovery.
“I felt good on the court today,” said Djokovic, who trails only Roger Federer, with 20, and Rafael Nadal, with 19, in the men’s Grand Slam trophy standings.
Neither of those rivals is entered in the U.S. Open, only part of the reason Djokovic is an overwhelming favorite to win what would be his sixth title in a span of eight major tournaments.
One minor hiccup during his opening match had to do with the way the serve clock is being implemented at the U.S. Open: Chair umpires are starting that 25-second countdown much sooner now than they were during the Western & Southern Open.
Djokovic was not the only player to wonder aloud about that system during a match Monday.
“Why did you start it?” he asked chair umpire Damien Dumusois, noting that during the previous event players got more time to go collect their towels between points.
After Dumusois said the pace is intentionally supposed to be quicker at the U.S. Open, Djokovic replied: “You do it here different? Why? There is no explanation? ... Thanks for letting us know.”
US Open Glance: Serena, Venus Williams in Ashe on Day 2
NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:
LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY
The Williams sisters both are scheduled to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 2 of the U.S. Open — Serena during the day, Venus at night. They have won a combined eight titles at Flushing Meadows; Serena has six of those and also was the runner-up in New York each of the past two years. Serena begins her latest attempt to get a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy by facing Kristie Ahn, while Venus will take on No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova. The Ashe schedule opens with the return of Andy Murray, the 2012 U.S. Open champion, who is still working his way back from two hip operations. He hasn’t played in a Grand Slam tournament since the 2019 Australian Open. Another comeback will come at Court 11: International Tennis Hall of Fame member Kim Clijsters, out of retirement at age 37, plays her first match at a major championship since 2012 when she meets 21st-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s first round: No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-1, 6-1; No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat Kevin Anderson 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5; No. 12 Denis Shapovalov beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Cameron Norrie beat No. 9 Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5; Egor Gerasimov beat No. 18 Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Jack Sock beat Pablo Cuevas 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2).
Women’s first round: No. 1 Karolina Pliskova beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-0; No. 6 Petra Kvitova beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2; No. 17 Angelique Kerber beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4; No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova beat Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-4; No. 30 Kristina Mladenovic beat Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-2; No. 31 Anastasija Sevastova beat Coco Gauff 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
3, 13 — Aces, double-faults by Coco Gauff in the 16-year-old’s first Grand Slam first-round exit of her young career.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“New York is known for its vibe, for its energy, the fans are so electric. ... It’s definitely a change, but it’s kind of peaceful, you know. We have our own suites and it’s really nice. We have so much space on the grounds.” — Shapovalov on life without fans at this year’s U.S. Open.