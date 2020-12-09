LINDALE — Jordan Jenkins and Airik Williams have been mainstays for the Lindale Eagles for the past three seasons.
They’ve also been mainstays in each others’ lives long before that.
“That’s my best friend,” Williams said. “We hang out almost every weekend. The bond we create outside of football helps us on the field. We don’t even have to speak to each other out there to know that we’ve got that connection.”
“I’ve known him for a long time,” Jenkins said. “I started playing football here in the second grade, and the next year was the first time I was on a team with him. It’s been awesome. It’s a pleasure to play with him.”
Jenkins and Williams — now seniors — both started for the Eagles as sophomores.
That first season in 2018, Lindale went 7-5, which was its first winning season since 2011. As juniors, the duo helped the Eagles go 7-4.
Now, in their final high school campaign, Lindale is 12-2 and preparing to play in the state semifinals for the first time in program history. The Eagles will square off with Austin LBJ at 7:30 p.m. Friday at George Turner Stadium in Humble.
“If you notice during our turnaround in this program, nobody has started more games than the two of them,” Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said. “They’ve played every one of those games since they were sophomores. They are two special young men. I hold them dear to my heart. They are both high character young men, and that makes it more fun for the coaches with the things they stand for, the way they act and the way they treat people. It’s been a cool ride seeing them grow and seeing them get to experience success.”
Jenkins has been the key cog for the Lindale offense, while Williams is a gamechanger for the Eagle defense. They have also had their fair share of production on special teams.
Jenkins — a Baylor pledge — has carried the ball 356 times this season for 2,675 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Williams, who is uncommitted, has made 123 tackles with eight tackles for loss, seven interceptions, eight passes broken up, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The duo knows their time on the field together is limited, but they hope to extend it one more week, which would mean playing for a Class 4A Division I state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“We’re getting closer to the state championship, and we know we have to handle business this week just to get a ticket to state,” Williams said.
“We’ve been together for the entire ride, and it’s been special,” Jenkins said. “This is what we’ve worked for, but we’re always hungry for more. We want this win, and then we want this state championship win. We want to ride it out as long as we can.”