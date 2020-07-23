BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — The virus outbreak has squelched the upbeat and welcoming vibe that marked the debut of the 3M Open last year.
The fans might have been absent, but the soft greens were plenty friendly Thursday for Richy Werenski to take full advantage.
“I have a good feeling they’ll get nice and firm as the week goes on, but you start it online, it will stay there. They’re really good,” said Werenski, who made a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th for an 8-under 63 and the first-round lead.
Dustin Johnson withdrew because of a back injury after a 78.
Werenski broke a tie with Michael Thompson with his ninth and last birdie on the warm, windy afternoon at the TPC Twin Cities. Defending champion Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Xinjun Zhang and Max Homa were tied for third at 65. There’s an 11-way tie behind them at 5 under.
“To play a round like I did today, you’ve got to make the putts, but ... I feel like my irons have really been coming along,” said the 24-year-old Werenski, who is winless on the PGA Tour and ranked 248th in the world.
Werenski has had two unexpected layoffs after finishing 126th in the FedEx Cup standings last year. He broke his wrist in the fall. Then came the pandemic that shut down the tour this spring.
“The goal at the beginning of the year was getting in the top 70, and I think I’m just a little bit more free than I kind of have been the beginning of the year,” Werenski said. “That makes a difference.”
Thompson, who entered the week in 151st place in the FedEx Cup standings, enjoyed a bogey-free round, also thanks to the accuracy of his short game.
“It’s really just being diligent about playing my own game. I’m not the longest hitter out here. I’m a really good putter, so I’m going to rely on that,” Thompson said.
Johnson’s departure further depleted the star power of the second edition of the event that landed right after the Memorial and right before the World Golf Championship and the PGA Championship following the pandemic-forced reshuffling of the schedule. Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Finau were the only entrants in the top 25 of the world ranking. This tournament, like all the others since golf’s restart, is being played without spectators.
Johnson’s victory at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, last month did not spark a post-shutdown surge for the fourth-ranked player in the world. After posting back-to-back 80s last week at the Memorial for the highest 36-hole score of his pro career, Johnson’s first appearance at the 3M Open north of Minneapolis lasted just one round.
At the end of his first nine, Johnson started the 599-yard, dog-leg 18th hole with a solid drive off the tee. With 209 yards to get to the flag, he used his 6-iron for a shot — “perfect,” he said — that was swallowed up in the pond just short of the rough.
“Hit it right at it and never once did I think it was going to go in the water,” said Johnson, who did mention his back during a brief post-round interview.
His next two tries met the same fate. Three penalty strokes later, Johnson landed his ball on the green for a tap-in putt and a quadruple-bogey nine on the scorecard.
“Kind of the same last week. I just struggled with my iron play, and that makes it difficult,” he said.
Watney, who was the first tour player to test positive for the coronavirus, at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, failed to make the cut two weeks ago at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio, after a two-round score of 150.
The 39-year-old Watney, who has five career PGA Tour victories, went back to the basics in practice last week — aim, balance, posture — while most of his peers played the Memorial. Having emerged from the anxiety and tedium of quarantine, grateful his symptoms were mild, Watney was eager to make his six birdies the focus of his post-round interview with reporters.
“I’m trying to put that to bed, get past it and hopefully play some nice golf after coming down with that,” Watney said. “It’s great to be up here after playing a good round as opposed to just other things.”
PGA Tour-3M Open Scores
By The Associated Press
Thursday
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
First Round
Richy Werenski 31-32—63
Michael Thompson 32-32—64
Tony Finau 31-34—65
Ryan Moore 33-32—65
Xinjun Zhang 34-31—65
Nick Watney 32-33—65
Matthew Wolff 33-32—65
Max Homa 33-32—65
Bo Hoag 34-31—65
Kyle Stanley 36-30—66
Brendon de Jonge 31-35—66
Talor Gooch 35-31—66
Patrick Rodgers 32-34—66
Bo Van Pelt 30-36—66
Bronson Burgoon 32-34—66
Robert Garrigus 33-33—66
Charl Schwartzel 34-32—66
Aaron Baddeley 31-35—66
Chris Kirk 33-33—66
Cameron Davis 34-33—67
Alex Noren 32-35—67
Kramer Hickok 33-34—67
Adam Schenk 33-34—67
Austin Cook 33-34—67
Bubba Watson 35-32—67
Danny Lee 34-33—67
Seamus Power 34-34—68
Adam Long 35-33—68
Jason Dufner 36-32—68
Chad Campbell 33-35—68
Ryan Brehm 34-34—68
Dylan Frittelli 35-33—68
Denny McCarthy 34-34—68
Chris Baker 32-36—68
Tommy Gainey 32-36—68
D.J. Trahan 35-33—68
Luke List 34-34—68
Wyndham Clark 33-35—68
Robby Shelton 35-33—68
Tom Lewis 34-34—68
Roger Sloan 34-35—69
Chase Seiffert 32-37—69
Aaron Wise 34-35—69
Keith Mitchell 34-35—69
Will Gordon 34-35—69
Hank Lebioda 33-36—69
Cameron Tringale 34-35—69
Tom Hoge 33-36—69
Vaughn Taylor 34-35—69
Patton Kizzire 35-34—69
Stewart Cink 34-35—69
David Hearn 34-35—69
J.J. Spaun 33-36—69
Zack Sucher 34-35—69
Dominic Bozzelli 35-34—69
Aaron Crawford 32-37—69
Henrik Norlander 36-34—70
Bill Haas 35-35—70
George McNeill 36-34—70
Alex Cejka 35-35—70
Brooks Koepka 34-36—70
Michael Kim 35-35—70
Fabián Gómez 37-33—70
Doc Redman 35-35—70
Josh Teater 39-31—70
Peter Uihlein 35-35—70
Matthias Schwab 36-34—70
Brandon Hagy 37-33—70
Harris English 35-35—70
Matt Every 37-33—70
Sepp Straka 32-38—70
Pat Perez 34-36—70
Brice Garnett 35-35—70
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-35—70
Sam Burns 33-37—70
Tim Wilkinson 35-35—70
Kristoffer Ventura 34-36—70
Doug Ghim 34-36—70
Joseph Bramlett 36-34—70
Chase Koepka 35-35—70
Michael Gellerman 33-37—70
Emiliano Grillo 35-36—71
Brian Gay 35-36—71
Charles Howell III 35-36—71
Si Woo Kim 35-36—71
Tommy Fleetwood 36-35—71
Scott Stallings 36-35—71
Chesson Hadley 37-34—71
Tom Lehman 36-35—71
Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-38—71
K.J. Choi 34-37—71
Beau Hossler 36-35—71
Rich Beem 36-35—71
John Merrick 34-37—71
Parker McLachlin 36-35—71
Scott Harrington 36-35—71
Johnson Wagner 37-34—71
Scott Brown 37-35—72
Harry Higgs 35-37—72
Matthew NeSmith 37-35—72
Chris Stroud 36-36—72
Andrew Putnam 34-38—72
Russell Henley 36-36—72
Jamie Lovemark 38-34—72
Tim Herron 36-36—72
John Senden 35-37—72
Rhein Gibson 34-38—72
Sahith Theegala 37-35—72
Ricky Barnes 36-36—72
Derek Ernst 37-35—72
Jonathan Byrd 34-38—72
Branden Grace 37-35—72
Paul Casey 34-38—72
Ryan Armour 36-36—72
Roberto Castro 37-35—72
Jhonattan Vegas 36-36—72
Daniel Chopra 37-35—72
Ben Martin 34-38—72
Michael Gligic 37-35—72
Hunter Mahan 36-37—73
Scott Piercy 35-38—73
Arjun Atwal 36-37—73
Peter Kuest 36-37—73
Peter Malnati 37-36—73
Ryan Blaum 34-39—73
Bernd Wiesberger 38-35—73
Robert Streb 38-35—73
Troy Merritt 36-37—73
Lucas Glover 35-38—73
David Lingmerth 37-36—73
Mark Anderson 35-38—73
Angus Flanagan 35-38—73
Seung-Yul Noh 36-38—74
Luke Donald 37-37—74
Ted Potter, Jr. 36-38—74
Cameron Percy 40-34—74
Shawn Stefani 36-38—74
Erik van Rooyen 36-38—74
Sebastian Cappelen 37-37—74
Rob Oppenheim 35-39—74
Nelson Ledesma 36-38—74
Wes Roach 38-36—74
Martin Trainer 37-38—75
Hudson Swafford 37-38—75
Sangmoon Bae 40-35—75
Charley Hoffman 41-34—75
Ben Taylor 38-37—75
Brian Harman 36-40—76
Sam Ryder 37-39—76
Vincent Whaley 38-38—76
Russell Knox 37-39—76
Greg Chalmers 41-36—77
Ted Purdy 40-38—78
Jake Kneen 42-36—78