The Rev. Jerome R. Milton, who built Bishop Gorman into a state track and field powerhouse, is part of the inaugural Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School Hall of Fame Class, Jon Froelich, assistant principal and head girls basketball coach at the Tyler school, announced.
Froelich said a total of nine Crusaders and one team will be inducted on Friday, Oct. 2. Over the next couple of weeks, the inductees will be unveiled as Bishop Gorman honors top Crusaders from 62 years of the school.
Froelich noted Rev. Milton led Bishop Gorman to 10 state track and field championships over the course of his distinguished career with the Crusaders. He would lead the girls to eight titles, and the boys program to two championships.
Rev. Milton dedicated close to 30 years to Bishop Gorman, with the track where his student-athletes dominated now being named after the legendary coach.
Profiled in Sports Illustrated in 2002, he was the first African American to be presented with the prestigious T.B. Butler Award in 2008.
A graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles, Rev. Milton continued his studies with a master’s degree from Point Loma Nazarene University. He ran track and played football at UCLA.
Rev. Milton joins Darwin Crawford, a 1974 Gorman graduate and multi-sports athlete at Gorman and former head baseball coach at Stephen F. Austin State University; Michelle Obach, a 2013 graduate who was an all-state basketball player at BG and an All-American at UT Tyler; and Mia Behm, a 2008 graduate who was an All-American runner at Texas and was a U.S. Olympic Marathon trial participant; and Andre Cummings, a 1996 graduate who was all-state all the Crusaders 1995 state championship team, all-state in basketball and won numerous state track titles, as the previously announced inductees.
NOTE: A limited number of tickets to attend the Bishop Gorman “Hall of Fame Luncheon” on Oct. 2 are on sale at the high school. The luncheon will be held at Rick’s on the Square in Tyler, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Along with the luncheon, activities include a ceremony at the Homecoming football game. The Crusaders meet Arlington Grace Prep in a 7 p.m. contest at McCallum Stadium.
The Hall of Fame plaques will be on display in the Brodnax Family Crusaders Center on the Gorman campus.