NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill and Arp took to the volleyball court on Tuesday night for the first UIL varsity competition in the Tyler area since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am glad the girls are getting to play,” said Chapel Hill volleyball coach Catherine Ripka, who is also the school’s volleyball coach. ”I think they’re excited to be back out here, and honestly, they’re treating every match like it could be their last.”
Chapel Hill battled back from an early deficit to force a fifth set, but Arp escaped with the victory (25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12).
The gym could be filled up to 50 percent capacity. There were signs on the door when entering stating that only 300 fans would be allowed on the home side and another 300 on the visitor’s side.
There were stickers on every other row of the bleachers stating that the row was off limits due to social distancing purposes.
Coaches and players wore masks while they were on the sideline, as did the fans in attendance.
Usually in volleyball matches, teams switch benches after each set. That was eliminated for this season.
And instead of pre-game and postgame handshakes, the players gave air high fives and said hello to their opponents.
Arp led 17-12 in the fourth set, looking to close out the match. Chapel Hill went on a 10-1 run to take a 22-18 advantage. After Arp cut the score to 22-20 with an ace by Paige Laird, Chapel Hill scored three straight points, and Carlie Williams’ ace forced the fifth set.
Chapel Hill jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the decisive set, but Arp rallied with a 7-0 run.
With the score at 14-12, Laird delivered a kill on an assist by Marissa Alibrando to give the Lady Tigers the victory.
“I’m absolutely proud of the way we fought,” Ripka said. “I have a young front row with two freshmen. We can only go up.”
Sariyah Henderson and Kaiden Kelley are the two freshmen playing up front for the Lady Bulldogs. Kelley finished with five kills.
Kamryn Wages led Chapel Hill with 11 kills, six aces, 20 assists and 22 digs. DJ Kincade had eight kills, and Katelyn Allen and Williams had seven kills each. Erika Valdez had 19 assists. Mikaylie Borel had 13 digs, and Taelor Crumpton added 10 digs.
Among the standouts for Arp were Alibrando, Natalie Wiggins, Abby Nichols, Laird, Kyia Horton and Jaedyn Medlock.