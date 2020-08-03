TAPPS football programs are still more than a month before being able to begin practices and nearly two months away from kicking off the season.
As they wait, the Bishop Gorman Crusaders are still going through their summer workout program. On Monday, the Crusaders gathered at McCallum Stadium for their Media Day.
“Not having a definite schedule and definitely knowing when we were going to start has been a little bit more difficult to manage, but now that we have a plan, we have something we can go off of,” Gorman head football coach Brady McCoy said.
Gorman can start practicing on Sept. 6, and the first game will be Sept. 25.
The Crusaders’ roster is mixed with returning standouts along with some key transfers.
Dozie Ifeadi, whose offers include Houston, Texas-San Antonio and New Mexico State, is back at receiver.
A.J. Smith is a transfer from Kilgore who joined Gorman last year and is back for the Crusaders.
Daryl Jones is a key returner at safety as the Crusaders look to rebound from a 1-8 record a season ago.
“We’re extremely excited,” Jones said. “We’re just going to take every game like it’s our last and play with heart every game.”
Of course the Crusaders wish they could start the season now, but they’re looking at the positives of the new schedule created because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking it as an advantage,” Jones said. “We’re still putting in the work, so we’re just using it as an extended offseason to continue to improve.”
Henry Ainsworth is another returning safety who said that he and his teammates are fortunate to still have a season to prepare for.
“We’re just happy that we’re lucky enough to even play at all,” Ainsworth said. “We’re super excited to have the opportunity to play.”
McCoy said a vital part of the Crusaders’ success this season will be the offensive line, where four players are returning. Gorman also adds 6-4, 260-pound sophomore Aaron Ekwuruke from John Tyler.
Among the other transfers Gorman has added are Donovan Dodd and Amare Howard from Tyler Lee and Keith Rockwell from Gilmer.
“I’m excited about the guys we have, both returning and the transfers we got from other schools,” McCoy said. “We have a lot of speed. We are going to be able to play fast and use our athleticism in a big way.”