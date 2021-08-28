Steve Sarkisian has reportedly made his choice at quarterback.
The new Texas coach is going with the upside of redshirt freshman Hudson Card for the Sept. 4 opener against Louisiana-Lafayette.
While significant, it’s far too early to call it a defining moment for Sarkisian or his first season at Texas. Card may be the quarterback for this season and ones to come. Or backup Casey Thompson could resurface, if he doesn’t head to the transfer portal.
“I can’t worry about that,” Sarkisian said last week about a potential quarterback exit. “I have to make decisions that are in the best interest of the entire football organization and our entire team.”
And that was Card. Multiple reports Saturday confirmed that the quarterback competition was indeed over, for now.
Texas and Sarkisian had no immediate comment, although the reports confirmed what most people around the program expected and there were no denials.
With Thompson coming off an all-world performance in the Alamo Bowl, he still wasn’t able to secure the starting spot over Card.
A redshirt freshman who has thrown two passes in two games of experience, Card gets a debut against a Louisiana-Lafayette team that is ranked 23rd in the AP Top 25 and beat Iowa State by 17 last season.
“I would say I’m just trying to grow each and every day,” Card said during preseason camp. “I’m not trying to do anything out of the ordinary. I’m trying to play my game, go out there and have fun with it.”
While Thompson has more experience and is a much more vocal leader, people have been praising Card’s arm talent since high school. Even Sarkisian, viewed as a quarterback development guru, was impressed. So was Sam Ehlinger, the quarterback Card will replace.
“He came out of the womb spinning the football,” Ehlinger said back in February. “You watch Hudson throw the ball and you’re like, ‘Hmm.’”
Card, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual-threat from the Lake Travis High School took more reps with the first team over the week of practice following Aug. 14’s scrimmage, Horns247 reported. His play, both in practice and the two scrimmages, won over Sarkisian and his “gut,” which Sarkisian stated he would have to trust in this decision.
Card played in two games as a true freshmen: the season-opener versus UTEP and the fourth quarter of the Alamo Bowl victory versus Colorado. He completed 1-of-3 passes for five yards and rushed four times for 11 yards in those games where the outcome was long decided by the time he saw the field.
The former Under Armour All-American and two-time all-state honoree was ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 59 player in the 2020 class in the rankings composite. He carries a strong passing pedigree, not only from his time at Lake Travis but also from his performance at QB-centric events like The Opening and Elite 11.
Sarkisian’s offense emphasizes protecting the football. Card scored higher marks in that area than Thompson since practice started on August 6.
Thompson was the second string quarterback behind Sam Ehlinger in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He has appeared in seven games, with his only extended run coming during the 2020 Alamo Bowl when Thompson replaced an injured Ehlinger at the beginning of the second half.
He notched four passing touchdowns and 170 yards through the air, completing 8-of-10 attempts against the Buffaloes. In his career, he is 20-of-29 for 309 yards and six touchdowns.