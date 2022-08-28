Former Longview Lobo Haynes King has reportedly been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback heading into Saturday's 2022 football season opener against Sam Houston State University.
TexAgs’ Billy Liucci published the initial story.
King is expected to be under center for the Aggies during Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at College Station’s Kyle Field. He competed for the job with LSU junior transfer Max Johnson and the five-star true freshman Conner Weigman. The latter previously suited up for Bridgeland High School in the Houston area.
King is a former Longview High School starting quarterback who led his school to its first football state championship in 81 years in 2018. He is also the son of current Longview High School athletic director and head football coach John King.
Haynes was recognized as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, and signed with Texas A&M out of high school. He was named the co-TSWA Class 6A Player of the Year with Longview teammate Jephaniah Lister, and was the lone recipient of the Texas APSE Class 6A Player of the Year during the 2018 season. He also finished his high school football-playing career as both an all-state quarterback and punter.
He decided to redshirt during the 2020 college football season, but did see limited action in two games that year. He led his Texas A&M team with 43 rushing yards on five carries during his college debut at Alabama on Oct. 3, and also finished the outing with a 17-yard pass. He later earned his first touchdown pass of his college career when he connected with Max Wright on a 45-yard strike during a road game at South Carolina on Nov. 7.
King returned to the field when he received starts during the first two games of his redshirt freshman season in 2021. During that time, he produced a 21-of-33 passing performance for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Texas A&M’s season-opening 41-10 win against Kent State at Kyle Field on Sept. 4.
He also started the Aggies’ second game against Colorado on Sept. 11, but he suffered a season-ending injury before the end of the contest. Even with that, he received the Offensive Aggie Award for strength and conditioning at the year’s team banquet.
King recovered in time to participate in Texas A&M’s 2022 Maroon & White spring game. He finished the scrimmage with an 11-of-33 passing performance for 130 yards and a pair of interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 42 yards and a score on the ground.