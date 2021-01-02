According to multiple reports, Tom Herman has been removed as the head football coach at the University of Texas.
Herman was 32-18 at in four seasons at Texas, including 7-3 this season. The Longhorns won all four bowl games under Herman, including the Alamo Bowl the past two seasons.
Per Chip Brown of 247sports, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to be named the new head coach of the Longhorns.
Sarkisian has been a head coach at Washington and USC, posting a record of 46-35.
Sarkisian has been a head coach at Washington and USC, posting a record of 46-35.