Stephen F. Austin State University, along with three fellow Texas schools, is expected to join the Western Athletic Conference, TexasFootball.com reported.
SFA, Sam Houston State, Abilene Christian and Lamar will help create a new FCS conference, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine's Shehan Jeyarajah.
The news was first reported by Matt Brown of Extra Points. D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers has also confirmed that that the four schools will be joining the WAC for baseball.
In addition to the four new Texas schools, Big Sky member Southern Utah is expected to join the WAC as well. That would bring the WAC up to 14 total member institutions with seven FCS football-playing members. The WAC has not sponsored football since 2012.
No timeline has been set on when these schools would officially join the conference.
There is also a belief that the WAC will attempt to find an eighth football-playing member to round out the conference. An FCS league must field at least six eligible teams to earn an auto-bid to the FCS Playoffs. Two of the seven members – Tarleton State and Dixie State – will be ineligible as they transition from Division II to FCS. New Mexico State plays football as an independent.
At this point, the four Texas colleges have declined to confirm the news. A source at Stephen F. Austin said the university has not received an invitation to the WAC at this time, while Sam Houston State told the Huntsville Item’s Josh Criswell that no official decision has been made.
Abilene Christian released a statement neither confirming nor denying the reported move.
“The Southland Conference has been an important part of Abilene Christian’s athletic legacy, from our role as a founding member in 1963 and our return in 2013 when we transitioned to Division I,” Abilene Christian said in a statement. “Each time, we moved for highly strategic reasons that positioned the university and its student-athletes for optimum success. Evaluating our athletic conference alignment is an ongoing responsibility of our Senior Leadership Team and any decision would be followed by a public announcement.”
If the move becomes official, it would be a strong blow to the Southland Conference. Sam Houston State has been the most consistent national contender in the conference over the past decade. Central Arkansas, which has won the Southland Conference two of the past three seasons, has also been linked to the non-football Atlantic Sun.
Prior to 2012, the WAC had a 50-year run as a major FBS football league. BYU won a national championship as a member of the conference in 1984, while LaDainian Tomlinson’s TCU and Kellen Moore’s Boise State both made plays for national attention.
In addition to the seven football schools, non-football members of the WAC include: California Baptist, Chicago State, Grand Canyon, Seattle University, UTRGV and Utah Valley. New Mexico State is also a member of the WAC in all sports except football, in which the Aggies participate as an FBS independent.