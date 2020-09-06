There will be another Eagle in the McCown family this season.
Josh McCown's sons — Owen and Aiden — play for the Rusk Eagles and it appears their father will be a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter reported the Eagles are signing Josh McCown to their practice squad.
McCown normally wouldn’t be practice squad eligible but the NFL changed the rules this year to where up to six players with unlimited experience can be added. This signing makes McCown, who turned 41 in July, the oldest practice squad player in NFL history.
Schefter notes that McCown will not actually practice with the Eagles. Instead, he’ll remain home with his family in Texas and serve as Philadelphia’s emergency quarterback.
McCown, the Jacksonville native who played at SMU and Sam Houston State, will earn $12,000 a week.
He was a rookie in 2002 for the Arizona Cardinals. He has played for Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets and the Eagles.