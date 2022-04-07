The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders must have felt like someone pulled the rug out from under them.
After being presented their medals as the runner-up team in District 10-6A, UIL officials noticed an administrative error in last week's playoff with Rockwall at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
The two teams tied for second at 729 and the Lady Raiders thought they had won the playoff 20-21. Tyler Legacy coach John Taylor said the count was wrong and actually the teams tied 20-20, thus necessitating another playoff.
"Apparently the Rockwall girls read the article in the Tyler paper and they noticed they should have been 20 instead of 21," Taylor said.
The Lady Raiders came through again, winning 20-22, on Thursday.
"We counted it three times," Taylor laughed.
"I am so proud of these young ladies," Taylor said. "We talked about it yesterday. It was very trying. Three of the girls had to take STAAR tests. After they finished we went back to Cedar Creek and started the playoff. We had to take all the medals back with us. You know they were drained after taking those tests and traveling back (Cedar Creek Country Club), but they refocused and came through."
Carly Ogletree and Isabella Miller each made pars to help swing the playoff toward the Lady Raiders.
Miller hit an approach shot from behind a tree onto the green and then drained a 25-footer to clinch the win.
Other members of the Lady Raiders squad are KyAmbria Acy, Jenna Ogletree and Ella Harbold.
The Class 6A Region II Tournament is scheduled for April 20-21 at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.