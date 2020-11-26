CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium will be filled with blue on Friday night.
No, the Tyler High Lions will not be playing.
It will be a battle of Smith County schools, as the Lindale Eagles will take on the Chapel Hill Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
It will also be a rematch from District 9-4A Division I competition.
Lindale was victorious in that first meeting on Oct. 2, 52-6.
“I think we’re executing better,” Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said. “You go back and watch that game versus Lindale, you just see a lot of miscues that we had that could have been big plays or could have kept the offense on the field or taken or defense off of the field, just little things here and there. We’re tackling better. Our personnel is healthier, so we’re a little better there. I don’t know if it’s 46 points healthier or 46 points better, but we’re going to work hard and we’re going to come out and fight as hard as we can on Friday night.
“Lindale is a team that doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes. They execute very well, defensively and offensively. And I think some of those things got us early in the year. They have a stud running back. Their quarterback does a good job, and they have some receivers that make good plays. Coach (Chris) Cochran does a good job over there. Their defense will be ready to play. We’re excited for the challenge. We’re playing really good football right now, and we like where we’re at.”
“They’re electric,” Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said. “They’re making a ton of explosive plays. No. 2 (Ilonzo McGregor) is playing really well. And of course Cam (Ford) is doing his thing. I would say their offensive line has improved a lot. I told Coach Riordan that their staff has done a phenomenal job of getting their kids better and better each week.”
The players are also ready to hit the field against each other once again.
“We definitely can’t overlook them,” Lindale quarterback Sam Peterson said. “They have some people back that didn’t play when we played them. They are on a roll, for sure. But so are we.”
“We expect them to hold a grudge from when we put 52 on them and they only put six,” Lindale senior defensive back Airik Williams said. “We expect them to come out firing on all cylinders, and I expect them to fight to the last buzzer.”
“We just have to keep playing hard,” Chapel Hill sophomore Ilonzo McGregor said. “Lindale is a good team. We’ve just got to execute and do what we have to do to win.”
“Lindale is good,” Chapel Hill senior Mac Richardson said. “We have the personnel to beat them. I think it just comes down to execution.”
Lindale and Chapel Hill are two of three District 9-4A Division I teams remaining out of the four teams left in Region III. The winner of this game will advance to meet the winner of Kilgore and Huffman-Hargrave.
“It’s definitely the District of Doom,” Riordan said. “When you can have three of the four teams left in the region and probably have the last two in the region from the same district, yeah the district is tough.”
“We knew the district was really good,” Cochran said. “It’s called the District of Doom for a reason. There’s just a lot of speed and a lot of toughness in the district, and it gives you a sense of pride.”
