Your official unofficial NFL Draft 2021 timeline:
2 p.m. Central Time, April 29, 2021 — News leaks that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told Green Bay he won’t return.
2:01 p.m. — San Francisco offers to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and two first round picks for Rodgers.
2:02 p.m. — Las Vegas offers to trade Derek Carr, two high draft picks, and the entirety of Cirque du Soleil for Rodgers.
2:03 p.m. — Marvel offers to trade Thor and two Avengers to be named later for Rodgers.
6:45 p.m. — After several years of trading away their high draft picks for magic beans, the Houston Texans offer Deshaun Watson and a team of high priced defense attorneys for Rodgers.
6:57 p.m. — ESPN’s predraft coverage shows an on-site concert by Kings of Leon, who were once seventh-round picks of the Jets in the Eric Mangini days.
7 p.m. — ESPN’s coverage officially begins in Cleveland, with trusted analysts like former NFL scout Louis Riddick, Mel Kiper Draft Expert, and a guy who lets people call him “Booger,” professionally.
7:11 p.m. — For no apparent reason, ESPN again goes to live coverage of Kings of Leon playing, leading us all to wonder if ESPN is delaying the draft because they’re trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers.
7:12 p.m. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell comes onstage. For protection, he is accompanied by a phalanx of Cleveland legends including Joe Thomas and Bernie Kosar. Just in case, Drew Carey is also stationed offstage with a sniper rifle.
7:16 p.m. — The NFL pulls a fan out of the crowd to sit in Roger Goodell’s recliner.
7:18 p.m. — The NFL pulls a fan out of the crowd to sit in Booger McFarland’s hammock.
7:27 p.m. — Jacksonville selects Trevor Lawrence, giving the NFL a franchise quarterback who hopes to compete with Patrick Mahomes, both on the field and in competition for shampoo commercials.
7:28 p.m. — Zach Wilson is shown in the Green Room being hugged by his mom, comforting him one last time before the Jets draft him. Off-camera, Wilson’s father is talking to his agent, seeing if their family could trade Zach for Aaron Rodgers.
7:34 p.m. — Wilson is taken by the Jets. ESPN’s brings up Joe Namath being drafted 56 years ago, because that’s the last Jets quarterback anyone can name. No one ever gets excited and yells “This kid is another Ken O’Brien!” or “He reminds me of a young Richard Todd!”
7:42 p.m. — San Francisco selects quarterback Trey Lance, who only played one more game last year than I did. Quarterbacks go in the first three picks for the first time since 1999, when Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, and Akili Smith were drafted, ruined two franchises, and gave us our first documented case of on-field vomiting in a Super Bowl.
7:49 p.m. — Atlanta selects Kyle Pitts, who hopes to be the best tight end that Florida ever produced, or at least the best one that doesn’t wind up on his own posthumous Netflix murder documentary.
7:52 p.m. — ESPN points out that Aaron Rodgers’ fiancée’s name, “Shailene,” actually is from an old Gaelic word meaning “Yoko.”
7:58 p.m. — Cincinnati selects Ja’Marr Chase, a speedy receiver who runs a 4.3 in the forty. That means the next time the Bengals atrocious offensive line gets Joe Burrow knocked out, he'll be the fastest guy to the carcass.
8:12 p.m. — With the first pick of their new management, Detroit accidentally drafts the elderly gentleman in the Lions jersey and hardhat sitting in Roger Goodell’s chair onstage.
8:22 p.m. — Houston sends in their selection. Goodell tells the Texans they don’t have a pick in the first two rounds, which is good because the draft card only says “I like pizza” written in orange crayon.
8:26 p.m. — In a move steeped in irony, Denver takes cornerback Patrick Surtain II, intercepting the defensive back Dallas desperately wanted with the next pick.
8:43 p.m. — Chicago trades up to draft Justin Fields, who they hope will continue their long tradition of quarterbacks including Mitch Trubisky, Jay Cutler, Cade McSomethingorother, and (name withheld by request).
8:51 p.m. — Dallas somehow gives up a touchdown while trying to get their draft card to the Commissioner’s desk.
9:09 p.m. — A commercial airs where Aaron Rodgers asks Jake from State Farm if they offer discounts and coverage on moving vans.
9:11 p.m. — ESPN coverage shows undrafted quarterback Mac Jones sitting in the Green Room alone, frustrated. His phone rings. He answers and Bill Belichick says “Your hate has made you powerful. Now fulfill your destiny.”
9:28 p.m. — Jon Gruden realizes he left his draft notes at a Vegas Buffalo Wild Wings, so the Raiders just turn in a draft card that says “Some guy from Alabama.”
9:31 p.m. — Miami selects Jaelan Phillips, a player so ready for the NFL he’s already retired once because of concussions.
9:34 p.m. — Washington goes on the clock. An on-screen graphic indicates their team needs are “LB, Mascot, Lawyers.”
9:46 p.m. — Goodell makes the Giants pick while standing in front of the house band’s speakers. I like that, it makes me feel like Goodell might come out between picks and grab the mic, entertain the crowd. “You guys having a good time? Who likes George Thorogood? Yeah, that last pick was…Bad to the Bone! A-one, two, three, four…”
10:20 p.m. — Goodell makes the Jaguars pick while sitting in his recliner, showing even he is getting tired of how long this draft is taking.
10:42 p.m. — Green Bay goes on the clock and drafts another defensive player, just like with nine of the last 10 first round picks. Somewhere, Brett Favre is laughing his head off.
— Reid Kerr has treated the draft like a holiday ever since the great Ricky Williams swindle of 1999. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.