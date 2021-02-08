Splish, Splash, the Red Raiders did anything but take a bath in the Class 6A Region III Swimming & Diving Meet on Saturday in Rockwall.
Tyler Legacy continued their season-long success in the pool, grabbing medals, state berths and a runner-up team title at regionals held at the at Rockwall ISD Aquatic Center in Rockwall.
Chase Fields, a senior, captured two gold medals — 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly — to qualify for the state meet.
Fields won the 200 free in a time of one minute and 39.78 seconds. Teammate Griffin Baker won the B-Final in a time of 1:43.97, while Ryan Cleveland was fourth at 1:49.99.
In the 100 fly, Fields claimed the regional title with a clocking of 49.87 seconds.
Tyler Legacy captured the silver in the 400 freestyle relay and also qualified for state by being one of the best times from all regions. The squad had a time of 3:08.24. Members of the relay are Fields, Jordan Smith, Baker and Sam Eckert. The performance broke the school record, set in 2011, by two seconds.
Legacy coach Jason Petty said due to COVID-19 only the winner in each event in region advances to state plus the next eight fastest times. Normally the top two, plus next eight fastest earn state berths, but with COVID-19, the UIL is trying to keep the numbers down.
Petty and assistant coach Robert Fletcher were named Coaches of the Meet.
Eckert, a junior, claimed the silver in the 50 freestyle with a clocking of 21.71 seconds. He finished runner-up to Sonny Wang of Round Rock Westwood (20.27). Teammate Hayden McCullough was fourth (21.93). In the B-Final, Cole Cargile was fifth (22.99).
McCullough finished fourth in the 100 freestyle (48.00). Eckert won the B-Final (48.43) with Noah Kimmel was fourth (50.84).
The Red Raiders took the bronze in the 200 medley relay with a clocking of 1:36.11. Relay members include Eckert, Gage Moncrief, Smith and Fields. The squad set a school record in the prelims with a time of 1:35.90, by .01 seconds. That record had stood since 1992 and included Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Famer Todd Bricker, Tyler Legacy Coach Jason Petty said.
In the 200 individual medley B-Final, Smith (2:02.60) was second with Moncrief (2:02.76) taking third.
Baker topped the 500 free B-Final at 4:53.73 with William Tankersley third (5:05.05).
Smith placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (53.80). Moncrief was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (59.83), while Kimmel was sixth in the B-Final (1:06.05).
Tyler Legacy just missed the team title. The Red Raiders scored 245 points to place second behind Round Rock Westwood (247). The Tyler squad was followed by Austin Westlake (218) and Austin Vandegrift (212).
“We knew we had a strong team since they had gone undefeated thought the regular season and won the district title, but we didn’t focus too much on team scores, but rather just performing at our best and putting up some fast times, Petty said. “The format was a little different this year with prelims and finals all in the same day — normally its prelims one day and finals the next —, so most of the guys would have to have eight quality swims in one day which was an extra challenge.
“Our guys work very hard at practice and are really fit, so we knew that would handle the work load. The guys performed well in the morning and put themselves in position to finish and score big points at night (finals). The energy in the building was not quite the same since there were no spectators, but to their credit our team supported each other, fed off each others energy, and raced extremely well in finals.”
Petty added, “Going into the meet we knew we had several challenges to overcome going into the meet; The biggest was we were missing our 200 free relay which had been disqualified at the district level. We also didn’t have any divers (which is included in the overall team scores) to score points for the team. Although we might have been somewhat disappointed to just miss out on the overall team victory particularly by such a small margin this was indeed a great team performance, a huge step for our program, and something we can all be very proud of.”
The Lady Raiders finished 11th in the team standings with 90 points. Austin Westlake won with 354 points, followed by Round Rock Westwood (254) and Lake Travis (243).
In the 100 butterfly, four-time district champion Caroline Richbourg placed fourth with a time of 56.56. She was second in the B-Final backstroke (1:00.98).
Tyler Legacy girls 200 medley relay finished third in the C-Final with a time of 2:01.55. Relay members were Abbi McCreary, Destiny Nunley, Caroline Bogue and Lauren McClintock.
In the 50 free B-Final, Tyler Legacy’s Lorelai Walker (25.53) was fifth. In the 100 free B-Final, Walker was sixth (55.88).
Claire Sa was fourth in the B-Final of the 100 breaststroke (1:15.14).
The Lady Raiders were fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.07 (Richbourg, Walker, Kalynn Lloyd, Bogue). They were also fourth the 400 freestyle relay C-Final (Richbourg, Bogue, Lloyd, Walker, 3:46.34).
The state meet will be held in San Antonio this year. The Josh Davis Natatorium and Bill Walker Pool will host on Feb. 19-20 (girls) and Feb. 26-27 (boys).