After starting the season 2-9-3, the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs’ hopes of making the playoffs, much less regionals, was a pipe dream.
Dreams do come true and while the young squad’s season came to an end on Friday, a 1-0 loss to Melissa in the Class 4A Region II girls soccer semifinals, the future is bright.
“I just told (Lady Bulldogs), the next three years (Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium) is going to be our home field,” Kilgore coach Todd BonDurant said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. They played their hearts out.”
No. 8 Melissa (21-3) will now play No. 5 and District 11-4A rival No. 5 Celina (26-1-1) in the regional final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at CTMF Rose Stadium. The winner advances to the Class 4A state tournament next week in Georgetown. Two of the Lady Cardinals’ three losses were to Celina (5-1, 4-0).
Kilgore (12-12-3) played with Melissa throughout the contest with the Lady Cardinals’ Payton Wallace scoring at 7:43 of the second half.
“I told my assistant (Jason Bragg) it will probably come down to one goal, unfortunately, it was not our goal,” BonDurant said.
BonDurant praised the play of freshman goalkeeper Esperanza Garcia, who made numerous standout stops. He also pointed out the play of freshman defender Aliyah Veloz on marking Melissa’s standout player, Wallace. He also pointed to the play of midfielder Natalie Hudman.
Melissa’s defenders and goalkeeper (Hallie Henderickson) were standouts for the clean sheet.