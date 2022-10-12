ATHENS — Trenia Tillis Hoard got the acknowledgement a coach can only hope to receive at the Region XIV Conference Basketball Tipoff Wednesday at Trinity Valley Community College.
As each coach made their way to the podium, their first comment was congratulating Tillis Hoard and the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies for winning the 2022 NJCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship.
“Last year standing in front of you guys, I never would have thought I would be standing here as the national champions,” Tillis Hoard said.
Tillis Hoard said her team’s championship was in large part due to the opposing coaches and teams in the league, saying the competition each and every game helped prepare them for what they saw in Lubbock at the national tournament.
Now, it’s time to turn the page to the 2022-23 season, where the coaches picked TJC fifth in the league with 46 points.
“All 10 of my players are freshmen,” Tillis Hoard said. “All 10 kids that we have are working their rumps off. They are playing against adversity because we are telling them that night in and night out, everybody is going to say in their announcements that they’re playing against the reigning national champions.
“Well, the people returning from the reigning champions are myself, and I can’t play, my student coach Brynn, and she’s can’t play, and my student manager, and she can’t play. But who can play is going to have to come battle for that national title.”
Tillis Hoard then spoke about all 10 of her players — Kiana Bennett, Amiya Bowie, Victoria Dixon, Carleece Gates, Atria Dumas, Lillian Jackson, Fanta Kone, Anhalynn Murray, Sian Phipps and Brianna Looney.
Looney is a 5-3 freshman from Frankston High School.
“She’s an area kid whose dream is to play college basketball,” Tillis Hoard said. “If I can give the blessing of the ability to play college basketball, I am going to give that kid a chance.”
Ranked ahead of TJC are Trinity Valley (76), Blinn (75), Angelina, (54) and Kilgore (48). Ranked behind TJC are Paris (41), Jacksonville (30), Panola (25) and Coastal Bend (10). Trinity Valley received four first-place votes, and Blinn got five first-place votes.
Jacksonville head coach Terry Gray congratulated Tillis Hoard for the second time on a championship. Gray said he was the head girls basketball coach at Elkhart High School in 1989 when Tillis Hoard led Grapeland to a Class 2A championship as a player, and he said he congratulated her then, as well.
Kilgore has two former Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders on their team — freshman Nyla Inmon and transfer Alyssia Thorne from Western Texas College.
“Nyla is one of our local kids,” Kilgore College head women’s basketball coach Stephanie Williams said. “We call her Pop. We love watching her play. She does it all. Alyssia Thorne is a transfer lefty post that can shoot the 3.”
Williams used to coach at the Brook Hill School. Her assistant coach is Brianna Brooks, who was on the TJC coaching staff last year and is a former player at Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy).
Gladewater’s Jakiyah Bell also plays for Kilgore.
Trinity Valley has former Athens standout Makiyah McCollister on its roster. McCollister averaged 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
Former Tyler Legacy Lady Raider Aaliyah Campbell is playing for Angelina.
At Panola, the Fillies are coached by Chelsea Hudson, who was an assistant at TJC last season. Her assistant is Alyssa Mayfield, who graduated from John Tyler High School in 2017.
“I’m super excited and thankful she’s given me the opportunity to do a little bit of what I love, just from a different side of the court this time,” Mayfield said.
After a standout career at Stephen F. Austin State University, Mayfield spent last year coaching at Humble Summer Creek High School as an assistant for Carlesa Dixon, who was Mayfield’s head coach her senior year at John Tyler. Summer Creek advanced to the Class 6A UIL State Basketball Tournament, falling to South Grand Prairie in the semifinals.
TJC will face Dallas Angels at Oct. 29 at Wagstaff Gymnasium for a 1 p.m. start. The Apache Ladies will then head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Baton Rouge Community College Classic on Nov. 3-4.