A year ago, the Apache Ladies were ousted from the first round of the Region XIV Basketball Tournament.
But that did not deter Tyler Junior College Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard and her squad.
TJC received an at-large bid to the national tournament and the Apache Ladies went on an incredible run to capture the NJCAA Women’s Division I National Championship in Lubbock.
Tyler, now, would like to return to West Texas to defend their title. The Apache Ladies don’t want to rely on an at-large bid this time around.
With no players returning from last year, Tillis Hoard has had to rely on freshmen. At the beginning of the season, TJC had eight players. First Amyia Bowie was injured and was lost for the season. Then on Feb. 25, Tyler went from seven players to six as Fanta Kone was injured, which leaves the Apache Ladies with six players.
Kone is questionable to return, but Tillis Hoard said her team will continue to give it their all.
On Wednesday, it will be Ladies Day at the Region XIV Tournament at TJC’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. There will be four quarterfinals matchups.
Tyler has the nightcap as the No. 3 seed Apache Ladies (20-10, 11-5) will tangle with rival and No. 6 seed Kilgore College (13-16, 7-9).
The remainder of the quarterfinals schedule includes: No. 1 Blinn (28-2, 15-1) vs. No. 8 Jacksonville (11-16, 2-13), 1 p.m.; No. 4 Angelina (16-12, 9-7) vs. No. 5 Panola (17-12, 8-8), 3 p.m.; and No. 2 Trinity Valley (28-2, 15-1) vs. No. 7 Paris (10-18, 4-11), 6 p.m.
The women’s semifinals on Friday include: winner Blinn-Jacksonville vs. winner Angelina-Panola, 1 p.m.; and winner Trinity Valley-Paris vs. winner Tyler-Kilgore, 3 p.m.
On Championships Saturday, the women’s title game is at 4 p.m.
All tournament tickets will be sold online using the Apache Athletics Ticketing service, HomeTown Ticketing, at https://www.apacheathletics.com/tickets. No cash is accepted at the gate.
Ticket prices for each session will be $8 for adults, $5 for students (must present a student ID) and children under 12, and free for children under 5. A tournament pass will be available for $40.
The winner of the women’s tournament advances to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, which is scheduled for March 22-27 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.