JACKSONVILLE — Blinn went on an 11-0 run after Trinity Valley rallied from a 22-point first quarter deficit to tie the game in the third quarter as the Lady Buccaneers captured the Region XIV Women's Basketball Tournament championship, 85-74, on Saturday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Blinn (28-4) receives an automatic bid to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, scheduled for March 16-21 at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock. This is the Lady Bucs' third regional tournament titles with previous wins in 1989 and 2016.
TVCC (25-6) is expected to receive an at-large bid, while Tyler Junior College (23-8) is hopeful of earning a trip to nationals. The Apache Ladies, however, lost four of their last five games which could hamper their hopes. Although Region XIV is considered perhaps the toughest conference in the country.
NJCAA at-large bids as well as seedings will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on NJCAA.org. The men's announcement is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Blinn broke out to a 26-4 lead, but the Lady Cardinals eventually tied the game at 54-54 in the third quarter. At that point a Lady Buc scored and was fouled. After the bucket a technical was assessed to a Lady Cards player. Although the and-one free throw was missed, both technical shots were made followed by a 3-pointer for a seven-point possession that sparked an 11-point run.
Telisha Brown led Blinn with 23 points, followed by Jakoriah Long (16) and Skylar Barnes (13).
Abby Cater led TVCC with 23 points, followed by Niyah Page (14) and Kaila Kelley (13).
BC was 25 of 36 on free throw attempts and 10 of 15 from 3-point. TVCC was 15 of 30 at the charity stripe and 7 of 19 from downtown.