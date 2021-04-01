The Apache Ladies won two matches, including over rival Navarro College, on Thursday to advance to the finals of the Region XIV Volleyball Tournament in Athens.
Tyler Junior College, the No. 3 seed, won over No. 6 Coastal Bend and defending national champion Navarro (No. 2 seed) to earn a regional finals berth.
The Apache Ladies (10-4) will play No. 1 seed Blinn College (23-1) in the championship at 5 p.m. Friday on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym on the campus of Trinity Valley Community College.
TJC opened the tourney with a 3-0 win over Coastal Bend (25-5, 25-15, 25-19). Other first round matches included: Navarro 3, Wharton 0; Trinity Valley 3, Panola 2; and Blinn 3, Victoria 0.
In the semifinals, after splitting five-set matches on each other’s home court during the regular season, TJC won over Navarro this time, 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-17).
In the first semifinal, Blinn downed Trinity Valley, 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-15).
The winner of the regional final between Tyler and Blinn clinches a national tournament berth. The loser must win another game to clinch the region’s second national bid. The loser between Tyler and Blinn will play at 1 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to nationals.
The region receives two bids to nationals, which are scheduled for April 15-17 at West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri.
