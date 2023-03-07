Kilgore College advanced in the Region XIV Men’s Basketball Tournament with a 54-49 win over Lamar State-Port Arthur Tuesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Down 10-8 early, Kilgore went on a 15-0 run, holding Lamar State scoreless for nearly seven minutes. A Dorian Benford block on one end led to a thunderous Julian “Juice” Kiett dunk on the other end during the run. The run was capped by consecutive dunks by Terrance Dixon.
Ask and you shall receive... Not only did @JKiett GET UP THERE!!! But it was made possible by a Dorian Benford block on the other end ! What are yall rating this SLAM?! 🤯 Highlights tonight on @kytxcbs19 @KilgoreMBB 🔥🔥🔥 #RegionXIV https://t.co/W3P5GNbovh pic.twitter.com/9oQtjprMmd— Ashley Moore (@MooreAshleyE) March 8, 2023
Kilgore led 27-14 with four minutes left in the half, but the Seahawks ended the half outscoring the Rangers 13-2 to cut the score to 29-27 at the break.
Kilgore led 42-37 with 9:25 to play after a Joe Manning three.
The Rangers then went on a 6-0 run to go up 48-40. Lamar State battled to cut it to 49-47 with 3:21 left after back-to-back layups by Rashawn Ford Jr. A Manning triple and a Tyree Davis layup put it to 54-47 with 1:16 to play, and Lamar State couldn’t recover.
Manning led Kilgore with 15 points. DaVeon Thomas had 14 points and seven rebounds. Dixon added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Avontez Ledet led Lamar State (12-19) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Adam Sherbakov added 10 points.
Kilgore (20-10) will face Blinn (23-7) in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Thursday.