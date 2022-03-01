JACKSONVILLE — Despite cold shooting from 3-point and from the free throw line, the TJC Apaches found themselves with the ball and a chance to tie or take the lead with under 10 seconds to play.
However their 12th turnover of the game came at an inopportune time leading to a 60-56 loss to Blinn during an opening round game of the Region XIV Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
"I was disappointed in our shooting, but not with our effort," said Tyler Junior College coach Mike Marquis, whose Apache teams have won the regional tournament twice on the Jacksonville floor. "Credit to Blinn. When you are 1 of 10 from 3-point (10%) and 13 of 24 from the free throw line (54% percent) it makes it difficult to reward yourself with a tournament win."
TJC, the No. 10 seed, ends its season at 14-16. The Apaches had eight players available after injuries felled the team, including high-scoring guard Jestin Porter, who has signed with Middle Tennessee State.
The No. 7 seed Buccaneers (18-14) advance to the quarterfinals to meet No. 2 Lee College (25-4) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Other first round results: No. 8 Bossier Parish 65, No. 9 Angelina 59; and No. 12 Trinity Valley 79, No. 5 Navarro 63. No. 6 Paris played No. 11 Coastal Bend in a late game.
BPCC (16-13) won its first-ever tournament game and will now play No. 1 Kilgore (26-2) at 1 p.m. Thursday. Other quarterfinals that day include: Trinity Valley (13-16) vs. No. 4 Lamar State-Port Arthur (19-11), 3 p.m. and Paris-CBC winner vs. No. 3 Panola (21-9), 8 p.m.
The women’s quarterfinals are on Wednesday: No. 1 Blinn (25-4, 14-4) vs. No. 8 Paris (6-12, 10-19, 1 p.m.; No. 4 Panola (21-7, 12-6) vs. No. 5 Kilgore (20-10, 10-8), 3 p.m.; No. 2 Trinity Valley (23-5, 14-4) vs. No. 7 Bossier Parish (15-13, 8-10), 6 p.m.; and No. 3 Tyler (23-7, 13-5) vs. No. 6 Angelina (20-9, 10-8), 8 p.m.
The winners advance to Friday’s semifinals.
After trailing 39-27, TJC fought its way back before getting within one twice, 53-52 (Chris Okeke bucket, 2:53) and 55-54 (two free throws from Parker Grant, 1:44).
After a free throw from Blinn's Connor Raines, Okeke hit another inside shot to bring Tyler into a tie at 56-56 with 53 seconds on the clock.
The Bucs took the lead (58-56) on a short hook from Connor Redrow at 35 seconds. Tyler had two chances to tie or take the lead but never got off a shot. The first time BC knocked the ball out with 14.1 seconds showing and the second time the Apaches tried to get the ball inside to Okeke but Redrow tipped the ball away to Braelon Seals.
Seals made two free throws with 4.5 seconds showing for the final of 60-56.
Okeke led Tyler with 19 points, 13 in the second half, and eight rebounds. Grant added 13 points, followed by Ashton Howard (8), Corey Camper Jr. (6), Taevon Anderson (4), Isaac Aguiar (4) and Taban Bullen (2).
Aguiar added eight boards and Camper seven rebounds. Grant had three assists.
Five Bucs were in double figures — Raines (13), Seals (12), Redrow (11), Maurice Pinnock (10) and Tyler Washington (10). Also scoring were Alex Tsynkevich (2) and Damian Watson (2).
Washington added 14 rebounds.
Blinn was 3 of 14 from 3-point (21%) and 13 of 19 at the charity stripe (68%).