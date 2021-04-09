JACKSONVILLE — After two close games with Blinn during the regular season, the Apache Ladies made sure the third was not.
No. 11 Tyler Junior College used a big third quarter and forced the Lady Buccaneers into 21 turnovers en route to an 83-68 victory in the Region XIV Women's Basketball Tournament semifinal on Friday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Tyler (20-3) will tangle with No. 4 Trinity Valley (18-2) in the regional championship at 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner receives an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, scheduled for April 19-24 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University. It is likely the runner-up will receive an at-large bid.
The Apache Ladies led 42-34 at halftime, but the third quarter was the key, outscoring Blinn 23-12 to take a 65-46 lead into the fourth period.
TJC limited the Lady Bucs to just 13 3-point attempts, a key element of Blinn's offensive attack.
"We knew we had to guard the perimeter," TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. "We were going to allow some twos to guard against the three because when Blinn hits a three it energizes their team and bench."
Blinn hit 7 of 13 3-point attempts, but were far short of average of 27 trey tries a game by the Lady Bucs.
Taryn Wills led the Apache Ladies with 22 points. She was followed by Veonce Powell (18), Nala Hemingway (15) and Nadechka Laccen (12).
Deborah Ogayemi led on the boards with 13 rebounds with Hemingway and Clara Rotich grabbing seven apiece.
Others scoring for TJC were Ogayemi (6), Tia Morgan (4), Rotich (4) and Dajiah Torns (2).
Laccen had three steals with two each by Wills, Hemingway and Ogayemi.
Hailey Atwood (18 points) and Keaundra Eddings (16) led the Lady Bucs. Jessica Soders had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Deja Adrian had nine points and nine rebounds. Others scoring for Blinn were Telisah Brown (9), Alex Bowman (3) and Briauna Johnson (1).
Blinn is 18-6 and must wait to see if the squad gets an at-large bid.
During the regular season, Blinn won in Brenham, 62-59, and TJC won in Tyler, 82-75.
Blinn 15 19 12 22 — 68
Tyler 17 25 23 18 — 83
TVCC 61, PANOLA 44
No. 1 seed Trinity Valley outscored Panola, 19-5, in the fourth quarter to register a 64-41 victory over No. 4 Panola in a Region XIV Women's Basketball Tournament semifinal.
The Lady Cardinals, who have won or shared 28 of 30 regular season conference championships, held the Fillies to 27% shooting overall and 11% from 3-point. Also, TVCC out-rebounded PC 46-27.
Mahoganie Williams (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Taiyanna Jackson (11 points, 13 rebounds) led the Lady Cards (18-2). Mikayla Hutchinson added 11 points. Noelle Yancy had four assists with Jackson adding three blocks and three steals.
Destiny Burton led Panola (13-8) with 10 points, followed by Alana Swift (9) and Destini Whitehead (7). Odeth Betancourt had nine bounds and Ginger Reece had five assists.
Panola 9 13 14 5 — 41
TVCC 12 12 21 19 — 64
---
Region XIV TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
John Alexander Gymnasium
Jacksonville
Monday, April 5
Women’s Play-In Game
No. 9 Bossier Parish 102, No. 8 Coastal Bend 88
Wednesday, April 7
Women’s Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 5 — No. 1 Trinity Valley 101, No. 9 Bossier Parish 48
Game 6 — No. 4 Panola 79, No. 5 Kilgore 77
Session 2
Game 7 — No. 2 Tyler 99, No. 7 Jacksonville 63
Game 8 — No. 3 Blinn 54, No. 6 Paris 44
Friday, April 9
Women’s Semifinals
Session 1
Game 13 — No. 1 Trinity Valley 64, No. 4 Panola 41
Game 14 — No. 2 Tyler 83, No. 3 Blinn 68
Saturday, April 10
Women’s Championship
Game 17 — No. 2 Tyler (20-3) vs. No. 1 Trinity Valley (18-2), 4 p.m.