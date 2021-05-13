A berth in the NJCAA Division I Softball World Series, scheduled for May 25-29 at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma, Arizona, is at stake this weekend as the Region XIV Tournament unfolds.
The tournament is scheduled for Suddenlink Field on the campus of UT Tyler.
Kilgore College (14-26-1) won the play-in game on Thursday against Northeast Texas Community College (12-30), 7-6, in Kilgore.
The Lady Rangers advance to meet Trinity Valley Community College (29-13) at 2:30 p.m. Friday at UT Tyler.
Paris (23-25) meets Navarro (19-19) at noon Friday and the winner of that game meets No. 1 seed Bossier Parish CC (44-6) at 5 p.m. Friday. The winner of KC-TVCC advances to meet No. 2 seed TJC (28-18) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
It is a double-elimination tournament with the championship at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.