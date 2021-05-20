Before the hard rains came, TJC scored two goals and then played tight defense throughout as the No. 16 Apaches defeated Northeast Texas Community College 2-0 on Thursday in the Region XIV Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal match at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Tyler Junior College (9-3-1) advances to meet No. 9 Coastal Bend (9-3-2) in the semifinals. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in Beeville.
“... was pleased with the team effort, the clean sheet. It’s always great to get a shutout,” TJC coach Steve Clements said. “Thought the guys played with effort.”
That is three straight shutouts for the Apaches, led by freshman goalkeeper Aidan Leak, who had six saves against the Eagles.
TJC scored two goals in a matter of five minutes in the first half.
The Apaches applied pressure from the start and then scored at the 31-minute mark as Dominik Kurija headed in a goal off a perfect sideline kick from Marc Tirado.
About five minutes later, the Apaches made it 2-0 as Ralph Mangandoza scored unassisted.
Now, Tyler eyes Coastal Bend. The Cougars handed the Apaches two of their losses, a 3-0 defeat on April 9 in Beeville and 4-3 on May 4 in Tyler.
Before the TJC game, Jacksonville College (6-6-1) scored a 3-0 win over Blinn in quarterfinal. The Jaguars advance to play at LSU-Eunice (9-2-1).
SMOKE SIGNALS: The No. 1 and unbeaten Apache Ladies meet No. 12 Navarro in the Region XIV Women’s Soccer Tournament championship at 5 p.m. Friday at Pat Hartley Field. The winner advances to the South District Championship against Hill College. The contest will be in Tyler or Corsicana either Saturday or Sunday. ... Navarro (8-2-1) advanced by beating Paris (5-0) on Monday and Blinn (5-0) on Wednesday. ... TJC got a bye in the first round and then defeated LSU-Eunice 4-0 on Wednesday.
