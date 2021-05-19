After a scoreless first half, the No. 1 Apache Ladies broke through in the second half to register a 4-0 win over LSU-Eunice on Wednesday in a Region XIV Women's Soccer semifinal at Pat Hartley Field.
Tyler Junior College remained unbeaten, moving to 12-0 on the season. Also, TJC advances to the Region XIV championship, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday against rival Navarro. The contest will be played at Pat Hartley.
The Lady Bengals end their season at 5-5-2.
Jacqueline Wiebe scored a goal and had two assists for the Apache Ladies.
Weibe, off an assist from Heidi Mueller, got the scoring going two minutes into the second half.
She was followed with goals from Rocio Fernandez (Wiebe assist) at 53 minutes, Natalie Martinez (Weibe assist) at 60 minutes and Alexia Moreira (Skylar Parker assist) at 71 minutes.
"Defense had another great shutout," TJC coach Corey Rose said.
Ayana Aoyagi was in goal for 75 minutes, while Daniella Wilken played 15 minutes for the Apache Ladies. Aoyagi had two saves with Wilken saving one.
Rose added, "Hitomi Yamaue and Isabel Kopp were tremendous at center backs." Plus he said, "Two great goals from distance by Natalie and Rocio."
Navarro won over Blinn, 5-1, in the other semifinal in Corsicana.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apaches (8-3-1) are scheduled to meet Northeast Texas (5-7-1) in the Region XIV semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pat Hartley Field.