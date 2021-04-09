JACKSONVILLE — No. 8 Trinity Valley broke open a tie game with a 19-0 run in the latter portion of the second half to score an 82-64 victory over the Paris Junior College Dragons on Friday in a Region XIV Basketball Tournament semifinal at John Alexander Gymnasium.
TVCC (22-1) advances to the regional final, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. The regional champions receives an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, which is scheduled for April 19-26 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Paris ends its season at 12-13.
With the game tied at 58-58, the Cardinals embarked on a 19-0 surge to put the game out of reach. The teams were tied at halftime 36-36 and then at 58-58 at the six-minute mark. TVCC then swiftly took control. It was the Cardinals’ 22nd consecutive win.
DaShawn Davis led Trinity Valley with 23 points (and 8 assists), followed by Trevon Fuller (14), Anderson Mirambeaux (11) and Tuongthach Gathek (10), who also had eight rebounds.
Former John Tyler High School star Darry Moore hit for eight points for the Cardinals, along with five rebounds, an assist and a steal. He had was 4 of 6 from the field.
Da’May Jones led the Dragons with a double-double — 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kavon Freeman added 17 points. Kejuan Frager had five assists.
Region XIV Men’s Basketball Tournament
Tournament Schedule
John Alexander Gymnasium
Jacksonville
Tuesday, April 6
Men’s First Round Games
Session 1
Game 1 — No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur 65, No. 8 Tyler 53
Game 2 — No. 5 Paris 71, No. 12 Jacksonville 66
Session 2
Game 3 — No. 10 Victoria 69, No. 7 Bossier Parish 67
Game 4 — No. 6 Blinn 75, No. 11 Coastal Bend 66
Thursday, April 8
Men’s Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 9 — No. 1 Trinity Valley 81, No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur 75
Game 10 — No. 5 Paris 79, No. 4 Panola 68
Session 2
Game 11 — No. 2 Navarro 85, No. 10 Victoria 59
Game 12 — No. 3 Kilgore 86, No. 6 Blinn 75
Friday, April 9
Men’s Semifinals
Session 2
Game 15 — No. 1 Trinity Valley 82, No. 5 Paris 64
Game 16 — No. 2 Navarro (16-5) vs. No. 3 Kilgore (16-5) (n)
Saturday, April 10
Men’s Championship
Game 18 — No. 1 Trinity Valley (22-1) vs Game 16 Winner, 7 p.m.