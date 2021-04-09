TVCC

JACKSONVILLE — No. 8 Trinity Valley broke open a tie game with a 19-0 run in the latter portion of the second half to score an 82-64 victory over the Paris Junior College Dragons on Friday in a Region XIV Basketball Tournament semifinal at John Alexander Gymnasium.

TVCC (22-1) advances to the regional final, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. The regional champions receives an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, which is scheduled for April 19-26 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Paris ends its season at 12-13.

With the game tied at 58-58, the Cardinals embarked on a 19-0 surge to put the game out of reach. The teams were tied at halftime 36-36 and then at 58-58 at the six-minute mark. TVCC then swiftly took control. It was the Cardinals’ 22nd consecutive win.

DaShawn Davis led Trinity Valley with 23 points (and 8 assists), followed by Trevon Fuller (14), Anderson Mirambeaux (11) and Tuongthach Gathek (10), who also had eight rebounds.

Former John Tyler High School star Darry Moore hit for eight points for the Cardinals, along with five rebounds, an assist and a steal. He had was 4 of 6 from the field.

Da’May Jones led the Dragons with a double-double — 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kavon Freeman added 17 points. Kejuan Frager had five assists.

Region XIV Men’s Basketball Tournament

Tournament Schedule

John Alexander Gymnasium

Jacksonville

Tuesday, April 6

Men’s First Round Games

Session 1

Game 1 — No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur 65, No. 8 Tyler 53

Game 2 — No. 5 Paris 71, No. 12 Jacksonville 66

Session 2

Game 3 — No. 10 Victoria 69, No. 7 Bossier Parish 67

Game 4 — No. 6 Blinn 75, No. 11 Coastal Bend 66

Thursday, April 8

Men’s Quarterfinals

Session 1

Game 9 — No. 1 Trinity Valley 81, No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur 75

Game 10 — No. 5 Paris 79, No. 4 Panola 68

Session 2

Game 11 — No. 2 Navarro 85, No. 10 Victoria 59

Game 12 — No. 3 Kilgore 86, No. 6 Blinn 75

Friday, April 9

Men’s Semifinals

Session 2

Game 15 — No. 1 Trinity Valley 82, No. 5 Paris 64

Game 16 — No. 2 Navarro (16-5) vs. No. 3 Kilgore (16-5) (n)

Saturday, April 10

Men’s Championship

Game 18 — No. 1 Trinity Valley (22-1) vs Game 16 Winner, 7 p.m.

 
 

