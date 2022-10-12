ATHENS — Newly inducted NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Hall of Famer Mike Marquis approached the podium Wednesday at the 24th Region XIV Conference Basketball Media Tipoff at Trinity Valley Community College and opened with a somber message.
“Hello Mr. Vest,” Marquis said. “Please come back for the regional tournament. We’re going to need you.”
Tyler Junior College athletic director Kevin Vest was recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently going through treatment.
TJC will be the host for the 2023 Region XIV Basketball Tournament March 7-11.
Marquis then got into the lighthearted remarks. He first congratulated TJC women’s basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard on her team’s national championship last season.
“That’s No. 37 from me to you,” Marquis joked.
Marquis then hit the three main talking points for coaches each year at the media event.
“Let me hit the three most important points of the season,” said Marquis, who was the next to last of the 20 coaches to speak on Wednesday. “We’re really young. We play a difficult schedule. And we play in the toughest region of the country. Nobody has said all three of those yet.”
TJC is picked to finish fourth in the Region XIV East Zone by the coaches in the league.
“I like us a lot,” Marquis said. “We look a lot like the Tyler teams in the past. And we act and play much better than we have been. We share the ball well, we’re long and athletic, and we’ve got a lot of different parts. It’s been really fun to coach.”
TJC has added Charlie Hurd and Thomas Hill as assistant coaches. Hill was a member of NCAA championship teams at Duke in 1991 and 1992.
The Apaches, who went 14-16 overall and 9-10 in conference last season, return Corey Camper Jr. (12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists), Marcus Rigsby Jr. and Taban Bullen.
Kilgore was the unanimous pick to win the Region XIV East Zone with 14 first-place votes and 98 points. The rest of the East Zone predictions were Navarro (65), Trinity Valley (64), Tyler (58), Bossier Parish (42), Paris (32) and Panola (32).
Lee was picked to win the South Zone with 10 first-place votes and 94 points. The rest of the predicted finish in the South Zone is Blinn (73), Lamar State-Port Arthur (73), Angelina (60), Coastal Bend (37), Jacksonville (31) and Victoria (24).
Angelina now has former John Tyler/Tenaha standout Michael Hogg on the roster, along with former Longview standout Phillip Washington. Hogg originally signed with Panola, and Washington played at Jacksonville.
Former Brownsboro standout Tylor Johnson is playing at Trinity Valley. Former Big Sandy standout Elijah Beard is playing at Bossier Parish.
The Apaches will open the season against Strength ‘N Motion at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1.