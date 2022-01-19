Isaac Aguiar’s lone field goal ended up being the game-winner.
With the Tyler Junior College Apaches leading 61-58 late and about a five-second difference between the shot clock and the game clock, Navarro elected not to foul.
With the shot clock winding down, Parker Grant drove to the basket and found Aguiar, who put the ball in with 5.2 seconds left to give the Apaches a 63-58 win over Navarro on Wednesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“I’m just excited for our kids,” TJC head coach Mike Marquis said. “This is tough when you go through adversity, but it makes even better men out of them. It prepares them not to quit and stay tough. I was real pleased with them.”
The Apaches led 50-37 with 10:48 to play after a 5-0 run finished with a jumper by Sean Franklin.
Navarro chipped away and got a tip-in putback by Jaylen Harrison with 1:06 left and then a floater from Xavier Pina with 36.6 seconds left cut the score to 61-58.
Chris Okeke led TJC with 16 points, 10 rebounds and added three blocks. Grant had 12 points and six assists.
TJC jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Grant knocked down a 3-pointer and turned a steal into a layup. Navarro came back and took a 12-11 lead.
With Navarro leading 16-14, Okeke went on a personal 7-0 run, and Corey Camper hit two free throws to make the score 23-16.
The score was 26-23 later in the half. Okeke get a dunk, followed by a jumper from Ashton Howard. Okeke then had a short shot in the final seconds to give TJC a 32-23 halftime lead.
The Apaches quickly pushed their lead to double figures early in the second half and led by at least seven points until the Bulldogs’ late run.
“We beat a good team,” Marquis said. “They just beat Kilgore, the No. 2 team in the nation. I felt pretty good about it. I thought our defense was good all night. I thought we rebounded well. We made some big plays. The two charges CJ (Camper) took in the second half were huge winning plays for us.”
Camper was one of five Apaches with 4 points, joining Taban Bullen, Aguiar, Ange Dibwa and Howard. Camper also had eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Taevon Anderson had 8 points, and Franklin added 7 points.
Addarin Scott, who was on the Dallas Skyline team that defeated Lindale in the regional semifinals last season, led Navarro with 13 points. Pina scored 11. Harrison had 10. Terrance Thompson added 7 points and 13 rebounds, and Babacar Diallo also had 7 points.
TJC (12-8, 7-3) will play Kilgore at 4 p.m. Saturday in Kilgore. Navarro (11-8, 5-4).
