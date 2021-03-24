CARTHAGE — Panola hit eight 3-pointers in the second half — 13 in the game — to take a 70-63 win over Tyler Wednesday night at Arthur Johnson Gymnasium.
“When they get hot shooting, they’re tough to beat because they can really spread you out,” TJC head coach Mike Marquis said.
Panola jumped out to a 9-0 lead with three 3-pointers by Cody Deen, who started 3-for-4 from downtown.
Deen finished with a game-high 20 points
Tyler got on the board for the first time with 15:24 left in the half with two free throws by Isaac Aguiar. The Apaches’ first field goal was a triple by Jestin Porter with 14:39 on the clock.
Joshua Miller then connected on the Ponies’ fourth trey to make the score 12-5. Panola led 16-11 with 9:05 left after a putback by Miller.
The Apaches answered with a 18-5 run to end the half. Panola went scoreless for nearly five minutes.
Blessing Adespie had a layup on an assist by former Lindale standout Cody Collinsworth, who went back on the defensive end and blocked a shot to set up a dunk by Adespie to cut the score to 16-15.
A hook shot by Aguiar put TJC in front 17-16. Former All Saints standout Scottie Turner followed with a three and another bucket to push the score to 22-16.
Panola ended its drought with a three by Ja’Hiem Handy to make the score 22-19 with 4:07 on the clock. Handy, Deen and Miller accounted for all of the points and assists for the Ponies in the first half.
Turner came back with another three, and former Palestine standout Enoch Fatade hit a jumper to give Tyler a 27-19 lead. Handy scored with 24 seconds left for Panola, but Ethan Mayes answered with a buzzer-beating jumper to give TJC a 29-21 lead at halftime.
Panola started the second half like it did the first. However, this time it was former Rockwall standout Sherman Brashear. After going scoreless in the first half, Brashear scored 16 points in the first five minutes of the second half, including four 3-pointers, to ive Panola a 42-32 lead with a 15-0 run.
The Apaches stormed back and cut the score to 44-39. After Panola got the lead back up to double figures — 67-53 with 5:53 to play — the Apaches held the Ponies without a field goal the rest of the way, and the Apaches were able to get the deficit to seven before time expired.
“I loved how hard we played,” Marquis said. "I saw some positives. We just missed some free throws, and they got going.”
Porter, who scored 38 points in an 82-73 win over Coastal Bend on Monday, finished with 19 points on Wednesday. Porter was 14 of 14 from the free-throw line in the game — 12 of 12 in the second half. Turner finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Aguiar had 13 rebounds, and Adespie had 10 rebounds.
Deen had seven assists to go with his 20 points. Brashear had 16 points and seven rebounds. Miller had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Handy had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Olaverr Camacho had five blocks.
TJC was playing without Angel Dibwa and Dominique Michael.
The Apaches (7-11) will host Lamar State College-Port Arthur at 4 p.m. Saturday. Panola (12-5) will play Victoria at 3 p.m. Saturday in Victoria.
Other men's scores from Region XIV include: Trinity Valley 86, Blinn 79; Kilgore 76, Jacksonville 65; Navarro 76, Lamar State-Port Arthur 66; and Bossier Parish 101, Victoria 83.
———
Panola 70, Tyler 63
Tyler 29 34 — 63
Panola 21 49 — 70
TYLER — Jestin Porter 19; Enoch Fatade 3; Scottie Turner18; Isaac Aguiar 6; Ethan Mayes 2; Mason Matthews 3; Blessing Adespie 8; Taevon Anderson 3.
PANOLA — Ja’Hiem Handy 12; Esteban Roacho 3; Sherman Brashear 16; Cody Deen 20; Joshua Miller 14; Stephen Faramade 5.