JACKSONVILLE — KJ Jenkins swished two free throws with 10.3 seconds on the clock and Kilgore College held off a last-second shot as the Rangers captured the Region XIV Basketball Tournament championship with a 68-67 victory over Trinity Valley on Saturday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The victory clinches an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament for the Rangers. The tournament is scheduled for April 19-25 in Hutchinson, Kansas. TVCC saw its 22-game win streak halted. The Cardinals are 22-2 and both losses have been to KC. The Athens school is hopeful of receiving an at-large bid.
Jenkins, a sophomore from Atlanta, Georgia, was fouled on a 3-point attempt with KC trailing the Cardinals 67-66. He walked to the line and made the first two.
“I looked at my team and I told them I had to do this for them,” said Jenkins, who was named the Region XIV Tournament MVO. “We knew coming in — three days, three games. We knew every day would be a fight.”
After sinking the FTs, TVCC called time out. Jenkins missed the third and Darry Moore, the former John Tyler star, grabbed the rebound for the Cardinals. KC had two fouls to give and the Rangers spaced it out to milk the clock down to 2.4 seconds. Trinity Valley’s DaShawn Davis was off the mark and Kilgore celebrated.
“I was so elated for these guys,” KC coach Brian Hoberecht said. “I just looked up and soaked it in.”
Hoberecht added he was so happy for his team after all the obstacles they faced.
Jenkins led the Rangers (18-5) with 18 points, followed by Paul Otieno (12), Dantwan Grimes (10) and Stephan Morris (10).
Da’Sean Nelson had eight points and seven rebounds.
Davis led TVCC with 14 points with Jakevion Buckley and Anderson Mirambeau had 13 points each. Trevon Fuller added 10. Mirambeau had eight boards.
Joining Jenkins on the all-tourney squad were teammates Nelson and Morris, TVCC’s Davis and Anderson, Navarro’s Jules Moor and Paris’ Da’May Jones.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS