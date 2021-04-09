JACKSONVILLE — After twice falling in close games to Navarro College during the regular season, the Rangers were determined to have a different outcome in the postseason.
Kilgore College did just that on Friday, pulling away for a 77-62 victory over the Bulldogs in a Region XIV Basketball Tournament semifinal at John Alexander Gymnasium.
KC (17-5) advances to the regional championship to meet Trinity Valley (22-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Rangers handed the Cardinals their only loss of the season and they have since won 22 straight. Navarro falls to 16-6.
The KC-TVCC winner receives the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, scheduled for April 19-25.
Aces KJ Jenkins and Da’Sean Jenkins were hitting from long range to spark the Rangers. Jenkins scored 24 points, including 7 of 12 from 3-point land. Nelson had a double-double with 24 points (4 of 6 from 3) and 14 rebounds.
After a tight first half in which the Rangers led 36-33, KC came out on fire in the second and clamped down on the Bulldogs.
Jules Moor led Navarro with 17 points, followed by Jaylen Harrions (14) and Akol Martin (13).
The Rangers out-rebounded the Bulldogs, 38-25.