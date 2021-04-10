JACKSONVILLE — The Apache Ladies were aiming for their first regional championship since 2007, but it was Trinity Valley continued to dominate the conference.
Tyler Junior College couldn't get their shots to fall and Region XIV Tournament MVP Taiyanna Jackson controlled the paint as the Lady Cardinals won the game 60-34 and the regional basketball title on Saturday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
TVCC (19-2) won its 12th consecutive game and receives the league's automatic bid to nationals.
TJC (20-4) saw its 10-game winning streak snapped, but the Apache Ladies have hopes of receiving an at-large bid to the NJCAA National Tournament, which is scheduled for April 19-25 in Lubbock. The at-large bids will be announced by the NJCAA at 4 p.m. Sunday.
This was the 23rd regional championship for the Lady Cards, including their second straight. This will be their 26th trip to nationals.
"We just couldn't get anything to fall," TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. "The girls were nervous and Trinity Valley was very big inside.
"We need to wash this away and hope our body of work will get us a bid to nationals."
The Apache Ladies shot 13% in the first half and 18% for the game. TVCC did a just bit better — 21% in the first half and 28% for the game.
TJC was held to single digits in three of the four quarters. Trinity Valley was ahead 10-7 after one and 25-12 at halftime.
Both teams entered the game averaging 83 points per game with the squads having split during the regular season — Tyler winning 65-42 in the Rose City, while Trinity Valley won 86-80 in Athens. In the TJC win, the Apache Ladies out-rebounded the Lady Cards 58-35 and lost the board battle 46-43 in Athens. However, in this game TVCC won the glass, 65-37.
Jackson (6-5, So., East Chicago, Indiana) had a triple-double with 11 points, 18 rebounds and 12 blocks. Mahoganie Williams (14 points, 9 rebounds) and Mailyn Wilkerson (9 points) joined Jackson on the all-tournament.
TJC's Veonce Powell and Taryn Wills were named all-tournament, along with Blinn's Hailey Atwood and Panola's Alana Swift.
Powell, a 5-8 guard from Miami, led TJC with 11 points, followed by Deborah Ogayemi (8), Nadechka Laccen (7), Nala Hemingway (4), Wills (2) and Tia Morgan (2).
Ogayemi, a 5-11 freshman from Waterford, Ireland, led TJC with 12 rebounds. Wills had three blocks and three steals. Clara Rotich had six boards.