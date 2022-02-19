The No. 7 Apache Ladies were seeking a sweep of their old rival Trinity Valley on Saturday.
Instead it was the No. 11 Lady Cardinals putting up big numbers in the fourth quarter for a 91-81 junior college women's basketball victory over Tyler Junior College at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The win tightens the race for the Region XIV regular season title as TJC falls to 22-6 overall and 12-4 in conference, while TVCC moves to 20-5 and 11-4. Blinn College is now atop standings at 24-3 and 13-3. Panola is fourth at 19-6 and 10-5.
The game was much different than the game on Jan. 19 in Athens, a 66-62 defensive win by Tyler.
TVCC had a 10-point lead in the firstbut TJC, sparked by a 3-pointer by Nadechka Luccen at the halftime buzzer, took a 41-35 advantage at intermission.
But the Lady Cardinals, fueledby hometown Athens product Makiyah McCollister's 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, took a 57-55 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
TVCC dominated the final period, outscoring TJC 34-26. In the fourth quarter alone, Trinity Valley was 19 of 25 at the free throw line. For game the Lady Cardinals were 30 of 37 at the charity stripe. TJC was 20 of 25 at the free throw line in the contest.
Briana Peguero led TVCC with 25 points, followed by McCollister (21), Abby Cater (19) and Kaila Kelley (13).
Kelley had eight rebounds with seven apiece from Niyah Page and Peguero.
Laccen led TJC with 21 points, followed by Tia Morgan (13), Taryn Wills (12) and Deborah Ogayemi (10).
Ogayemi had 14 rebounds while Trinittee Alexander had nine. Laccen had seven boards.
TJC was 5 of 19 from 3-point, while Trinity Valley was 6 of 10. TJC had 24 turnovers to TVCC's 20 miscues.
TJC has now two tough road games to conclude the regularseason — Wednesday at Panola, 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 26 at Blinn, 2 p.m.
In other women's games, Paris defeated Coastal Bend, 107-63; Blinn won over Angelina, 76-54; and Kilgore downed Bossier Parish, 63-56.
In men's games, Navarro 105, Bossier Parish 87; Paris 89, TVCC 86 (2-OT); Kilgore 83, Panola 54; Lee 71, Angelina 67 (OT); Jacksonville 70, Blinn 64; and Lamar State 92, Coastal Bend 74. Tyler was off on Saturday.