For the first time since 2014, the Region XIV Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments are returning to the Rose City.
Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium has been selected to host the annual event in 2023 and 2024, the presidents and the athletic directors announced on Thursday.
The tournaments feature the top 12 men’s teams and top eight women’s squads in NJCAA Region XIV. An automatic berth to their respective NJCAA Division I National Championships will be awarded to the winners.
The tournament is another collaboration between Tyler Junior College and SPORTyler, TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said.
Previously, the two organizations have partnered to host NJCAA national championships in baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, and women’s basketball in addition to multiple regional tournaments.
“Tyler Junior College and SPORTyler have a long partnership and it is exciting to hear we will be hosting the Region XIV Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments in 2023 and 2024,” SPORTyler Executive Director Cindy Smoak said. “Tyler Junior College and SPORTyler will work together to create a great atmosphere and experience for the teams and fans and present the City of Tyler in the best possible way.”
SPORTyler is an industry leader in the sports tourism industry and continues to attract thousands of visitors to the Rose City through various sporting events at all levels. Additionally, SPORTyler is instrumental in awarding the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award which recognizes the nation’s premier offensive college football player with a tie to the State of Texas.
“The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Tyler Economic Development Council enthusiastically welcome the 2023 and 2024 Region XIV Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments to our community. These events will have a significant economic impact on our community,” said Scott Martinez, CEO of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, and President and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.
TJC is the home to 68 national championships, including the 2022 NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Hundreds of former Apaches have gone on to continue their careers at the NCAA Division I level and dozens have competed at the professional level, including six-time NBA All Star Jimmy Butler.
“This is one more example of an authentic partnership between two organizations with strong ties to the communities that we serve," Dr. Juan E. Mejia, President & CEO of TJC, and member of the Region XIV Athletic Conference Committee of Presidents. "The success of the collaborative proposal to host these caliber of tournaments is a significant win for our entire region.”
The last time the event was in the Rose City, UT Tyler's Herrington Patriot Center was the site in 2014. However in 2015, the tourney was moved to Jacksonville due to the Patriots' women's basketball team hosting an NCAA regional. Since then Jacksonville's John Alexander Gymnasium and Jacksonville College has hosted in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022. Lufkin and Angelina College was the site in 2015 with Shreveport, Louisiana and Centenary University hosting in 2019 and 2020.
The 2023 tournament will run March 7-11, 2023. The winner of the women’s tournament will advance to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament played in Lubbock. The men’s champion will move on to the Hutchinson, Kansas to compete for a national championship.
“We are excited for the opportunity to showcase high-level junior college basketball to our community,” Vest said. “We also tremendously value to the opportunities to partner with SPORTyler and many other community partners to bring visitors to Tyler and expose so many to the great things happening in the Rose City.”