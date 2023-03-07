Kendrick Delahoussaye scored 13 points in the final 3:49 of regulation and overtime, and Bossier Parish held Angelina scoreless for the final 5:02 of regulation and nearly four minutes into overtime to take a 62-55 victory in the first round of the Region XIV Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Angelina led 51-43 with 5:03 to play after a putback by Hugi Hallgrimsson. Bossier got a three by Delahoussaye with 3:49 remaining and then a fading jumpshot with 3:16 left to cut the score to 51-49.
Then with 1:44 on the clock, Delahoussaye missed a layup attempt, got his own rebound and used a reverse layup to tie the game at 51. Angelina had three looks at 3-pointers for the lead, but couldn’t get them to fall.
The Roadrunners were 5 of 29 from downtown.
Delahoussaye attempted a game-winning jumper just before time expired and was off the mark to send the game to overtime.
Bossier Parish got two free throws from Christian Caldwell and then a three by D’Marcus Hall to go up 56-51 with 2:07 left in overtime. Angelina scored for the first time in nearly nine minutes when Keddric Mays made a free throw with 1:08 to play to cut the score to 56-52. The Cavaliers then got six free throws from Delahoussaye to put the game away.
Angelina’s Xavier Owens hit a three with seven seconds left for Angelina’s first field goal in nearly 10 minutes, but it was too late as Bossier Parish dribbled out the clock.
Delahoussaye finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Caldwell had 12 points and nine rebounds. Hall added 11 points. Former Big Sandy standout Elijah Beard had 3 points for the Cavaliers.
It was an even contest throughout the first half with Bossier Parish ending the half on an 8-2 run to lead 29-28 at the break.
Bossier scored first in the second half with a hook shot by Hugo Clarkin before Angelina went on a 17-5 run to lead 45-34.
Mays led Angelina with 19 points. Cade Holzman had 12 points for the Roadrunners (14-16).
Angelina shot 23 of 71 from the field in a game that had five ties and 10 lead changes.
Angelina is coached by former Lufkin High School standout and former Tyler Legacy High School girls basketball assistant coach J.J. Montgomery. Former John Tyler High School standout and former UT Tyler men's basketball assistant coach and women's basketball interim head coach Ra'Kim Hollis is an assistant coach for Angelina.
Bossier Parish (15-15) will face Panola (26-4) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.