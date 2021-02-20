The Tyler Junior College basketball teams have rescheduled games and announced a postponement, Kevin Vest, TJC athletic director, announced on Saturday.
The Apache Ladies will visit Kilgore College at 5:30 p.m. Monday and the Apaches will travel to KC on Wednesday (time to be announced).
The men's game with Coastal Bend that was originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to weather conditions on their campus, Vest said.
The Apache Ladies are slated to host Jacksonville College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.