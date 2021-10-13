ATHENS — It was a tough 2021 basketball season for many, but that was especially true for the Tyler Junior College Apaches.
A year after going 25-3 and winning the Region XIV regular season with a 17-2 mark, the Apaches posted a record of 8-14 overall and went 8-13 in league play and finished eighth out of 12 teams before losing to Lamar State-Port Arthur in the opening round of the Region XIV Tournament.
“It’s obviously a new year, and we couldn’t wait for the new year,” TJC head men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis said Wednesday at the 23rd Region XIV Conference Media Tipoff held inside the Pauline Knight Perkins Performing Arts Center on the campus of Trinity Valley Community College. “I want to thank both of my assistants for getting me through last year. Mitch (Marquis) and Jaqwan (McCauley) did a great job when it didn’t look too rosy. They also recruited very well, so we are back to what we’ve been in the past. We are looking forward to that.
“It will also be good to be back in a normal season. We can have our scrimmages and have our normal practice times. It’s been a big change, but a very exciting and welcome change.”
The Apaches’ roster includes four players from a season ago — forwards Isaac Aguiar and Angel Dibwa and guards Jestin Porter and Taevon Anderson.
Porter led Region XIV at 21.4 points per game last season. Aguiar was ninth in the conference in rebounding at 7.3 boards per game and blocks at 1.4 blocks per game.
“The maturity of them has been fantastic,” Marquis said. “Just to listen to them communicate with their teammates, I feel good about what they’re trying to accomplish as leaders. I appreciate their efforts and their loyalty in coming back.”
The Apaches also bring in eight newcomers — Corey Camper, Sean Franklin, Parker Grant, Ashton Howard, Chris Okeke, Marcus Rigsby Jr., Dalante Shannon and Bullen Taban.
“We’re making some progress,” Marquis said. “We really haven’t been able to stay healthy. We haven’t had a full team practice year. We have started a little slower than I hoped, but when the time gets going to get into the season and into games, I think we will get better and better.”
The Apaches are predicted to finish fourth in the Region XIV East Zone in the preseason coaches poll. Kilgore received eight first-place votes to earn the top spot. Navarro received a first-place vote and was slated second. Trinity Valley checked in at third with two first-place votes. After Tyler was Panola, Paris and Bossier Parish.
Kilgore (18-6, 15-5) won the Region XIV Tournament last season to earn a spot in the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Before Kilgore head coach Brian Hoberecht talked about his team, he took a moment to congratulate Marquis for being selected for the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Hoberecht’s team features Dantwan Grimes, Da’Sean Nelson and Paul Otieno, who all garnered All-Region honors last season.
“We are picked first simply because we have three really good players coming back who have been nationally recognized already by some publications,” Hoberecht said.
Hoberecht got to coach his son Brendon the past few seasons, and Brendon will now be joining the coaching staff, while Isaac Hoberecht will join the Rangers after being a standout at Kilgore High School.
Trinity Valley (23-3) won the regular season title last year, going 20-1 in league play. The Cardinals also represented Region XIV at the national tournament.
The Cardinals’ lone returner is Jakevion Buckley, a former Shelbyville High School standout who last season was the backup to Dashawn Davis, who is now at Oregon State. The Cardinals also lost former Tyler Lions standout Darry Moore, who is now at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.
Trinity Valley was going to return Tuongthach Gatek, but he got an opportunity on Aug. 22 to sign with the University of Florida.
In the Region XIV South Zone, Lee College was picked to finish first with eight first-place votes, followed by Blinn, Lamar State-Port Arthur, Jacksonville, Angelina, Coastal Bend and Victoria.
Marquis took time to recognize longtime Lee head coach Roy Champagne who retired after 26 years as the head coach of the Rebels.
Champagne will be replaced by Nick Wade, who previously was the head coach at Angelina College.
Lee and Angelina both didn’t participate last season due to COVID-19.
Wade was a volunteer assistant coach at Lee when the team advanced to the national tournament in 2013. Wade then led Angelina to its first national tournament berth since 1998 in 2020. But neither time did Wade get to make the trip — the most recent time because the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“In 2013, I couldn’t go because my employer at the time said he would fire me, and I had bills,” Wade said. “I didn’t even get to go to Hutch then and then to earn it seven years later, and something else unthinkable happens.”
Wade then talked about finding out about Angelina’s decision to sit out the 2020-21 season on his birthday.
Chance Brown, Kyron Gibson, Darius Smith, Tidjane Dioumassi, Djahi Biney and Lamine Ndoine — who were all with Wade at Angelina — will play for Lee.
Angelina replaced Wade with J.J. Montgomery, who played at Angelina and has his No. 5 jersey retired by the program.
Montgomery was a girls basketball assistant coach at Tyler Legacy High School before taking the job at Angelina on Aug. 31. Montgomery’s assistant is former John Tyler High School standout Rakim Hollis, who spent last season coaching at UT Tyler.
———
Region XIV Conference Basketball
Coaches Poll
Men
East Zone
1. Kilgore (8)…………..72
2. Navarro (1)…………61
3. Trinity Valley (2)…50
4. Tyler…………………..47
5. Panola………………..35
6. Paris…………………..22
7. Bossier Parish…….21
South Zone
1. Lee (8)………………..71
2. Blinn (2) …………….67
3. Lamar State-PA….56
4. Jacksonville (1)…..38
5. Angelina……………..34
6. Coastal Bend………28
7. Victoria………………14
(First-place votes in parentheses)