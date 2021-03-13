ATHENS — No. 8 Trinity Valley went on an 11-2 run in the latter stages of the fourth quarter as the Lady Cardinals rallied past No. 11 Tyler Junior College on Saturday in a matchup of Region XIV Conference women’s basketball heavyweights.
TVCC scored an 86-80 victory over the Apache Ladies on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym. TJC, Trinity Valley and Panola are all vying for the regular season conference title. Panola defeated Jacksonville 70-41 to move to 8-4 overall and 8-1 in Region XIV, while TVCC (11-2, 8-2) and Tyler (10-3, 6-3) are next in line.
The Apache Ladies have a quick turnaround, hosting Coastal Bend at 10 a.m. Sunday at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler. Trinity Valley plays host to Panola at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
After a feed from Nala Hemingway, Nadechka Laccen scored an inside bucket and was fouled. The freshman from San Juan, Puerto Rico converted the old-fashioned three-point play to put TJC ahead 75-73 with 4:36 showing. But from there the Lady Cardinals converted two buckets (Kaye Clark) and seven free throws (2 by Clark, 5 by Alexis Brown) to the Apaches’ basket from Taryn Wills (2:15).
The run gave TVCC an 84-77 advantage with 13.1 seconds on the clock. Veonce Powell was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to pull Tyler within 84-80. With .2 seconds left, Noelle Yancy made two free throws to round out the scoring.
The win avenged a 65-42 loss to TJC on Feb. 10 in Tyler.
Powell led the Apache Ladies with 25 points, followed by Nala Hemingway (18), Laccen (12) and Wills (10).
Deborah Ogayemi had 17 rebounds for Tyler with Clara Rotich (7), Powell (8), Laccen (6), Hemingway (5) and Jasmine Payne (5) following. Hemingway and Powell had four and three steals, respectively.
Ogayemi and Rotich each scored six points with Payne adding three.
Turners hurt TJC with 21. TVCC had 15.
Mailyn Wilkerson and Clark each had 20 points with Mikayla Hutchinson adding 12 and 10, respectively. Kiana Anderson had 10 boards.
Others scoring for TVCC were Yancy (8), Mahoganie Williams (8), Kiana Anderson (6) and Taylor Hutchins (2).
Both shot well at the free throw line — Tyler was 18 of 21 and TVCC was 22 of 25.
