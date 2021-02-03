BRENHAM — No. 18 Blinn outscored the No. 9 Apache Ladies by eight in the fourth quarter to secure a 62-59 win over Tyler Junior College on Wednesday in a Region XIV women's basketball game.
TJC (4-1, 0-1) led 44-40 entering the final period.
Apache Ladies coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said, "Great Game. Blinn's experience got us in the end."
TJC was hurt by going 2 for 7 in the fourth quarter and 13 of 25 for the game. The Lady Buccaneers (5-1, 1-0) were 4 of 6 at the charity stripe in the final period and 11 of 29 for the game.
Nadechka Laccen led the Apache Ladies with 19 points. She was followed by Taryn Willis with 11.
Veonce Powell, Tia Morgan and Deborah Ogayemi each scored six points for TJC. Also scoring for Tyler were Nala Hemingway (4), Jasmine Payne (4), Na'Teiona Cole (2) and Clara Rotich (1).
Three Lady Bucs were in double figures — Hailey Atwood (19), Ah'Jaya Johnson (11) and Telisha Brown (10).
On Saturday, Tyler is scheduled to travel to Carthage to meet Panola (1-3, 1-0), while Blinn goes to Athens to meet No. 1 Trinity Valley (4-0, 1-0). Both games are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.