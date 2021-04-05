JACKSONVILLE — The Tyler Junior College Apaches and Kilgore College Rangers, along with 10 other teams, begin what they hope is a journey to the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament this week.
The No. 8 seed Apaches (8-13) will tangle with No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur (7-14) in the opening game on Tuesday of the Region XIV Tournament. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. The No. 3 seed Rangers (15-5) receive a bye in the first round and will tangle with either No. 6 Blinn (10-10, 8-10) or No. 11 Coastal Bend (5-15) at 8 p.m. Thursday.
After the last two tournaments were held in Shreveport, Louisiana, Jacksonville College will host the event at John Alexander Gymnasium on the old Lon Morris College campus.
TJC and the Seahawks split their games this season, each winning on the other’s home court. In both games, Tyler had double-digit halftime leads. The Apaches were on top 45-20 at intermission and hung on in Port Arthur 70-68. In Tyler, TJC was up 47-33 at halftime, but fell to the Lamar State, 87-82.
The winner of TJC-LSPA winner advances to meet No. 1 seed Trinity Valley (20-1) at 1 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Other first round games on Tuesday include: No. 5 Paris (10-12) vs. No 12 Jacksonville (5-17), 3 p.m.; No. 7 Bossier Parish (9-12) vs. No. 10 Victoria (5-11), 6 p.m.; and No. 6 Blinn (10-10, 8-10) vs. No. 11 Coastal Bend (5-15), 8 p.m.
The women’s tournament begins on Wednesday with the quarterfinals. The No. 2 seed Tyler JC Apache Ladies (18-3, 13-3) play No. 7 Jacksonville (5-16, 4-12) at 6 p.m., the third game of the day. No. 4 Panola (12-7, 12-4) takes on No. 5 Kilgore Lady Rangers (10-12, 7-9) at 3 p.m. in the second game of the day.
Tickets are available on sale at https://www.jacksonville-college.edu/region-xiv-championship-tournament via the school website.
Tournament passes are available for $25. Session tickets are $5. There will be 600 tickets available for general admission and 78 reserve tickets.
All games are scheduled for John Alexander Gymnasium, 811 Farnsworth St., in Jacksonville.
Please note that in accordance with Jacksonville ISD, the CDC, and Region XIV COVID-19 guidelines including masking, capacity guidelines, and social distancing will be observed during the Region XIV NJCAA Basketball Tournament.
The winners of the tournament receive automatic bids to the NJCAA national tournaments in Lubbock (women) and Hutchinson, Kansas (men).
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
April 6-10, 2021
John Alexander Gymnasium
Jacksonville
Monday, April 5
Women’s Play-In Game
No. 9 Bossier Parish 102, No. 8 Coastal Bend 88
Tuesday, April 6
Men’s First Round Games
Session 1
Game 1 — No. 8 Tyler (8-13) vs. No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur (7-14), 1 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 5 Paris (10-12) vs. No 12 Jacksonville (5-17), 3 p.m.
Session 2
Game 3 — No. 7 Bossier Parish (9-12) vs. No. 10 Victoria (5-11), 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 6 Blinn (10-10, 8-10) vs. No. 11 Coastal Bend (5-15), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Women’s Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 5 — No. 1 Trinity Valley (16-2, 13-2) vs. No. 9 Bossier Parish (5-16, 1-15), 1 p.m.
Game 6 — No. 4 Panola (12-7, 12-4) vs. No. 5 Kilgore (10-12, 7-9), 3 p.m.
Session 2
Game 7 — No. 2 Tyler (18-3, 13-3) vs. No. 7 Jacksonville (5-16, 4-12), 6 p.m.
Game 8 — No. 3 Blinn (17-5, 13-3) vs. No. 6 Paris (7-11, 6-9), 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Men’s Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 9 — No. 1 Trinity Valley (20-1) vs. Game 1 Winner, 1 p.m.
Game 10 — No. 4 Panola (14-6) vs. Game 2 Winner, 3 p.m.
Session 2
Game 11 — No. 2 Navarro (15-5) vs. Game 3 Winner, 6 p.m.
Game 12 — No. 3 Kilgore (15-5) vs. Game 4 Winner, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Women’s Semifinals
Session 1
Game 13 — Women’s Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner, 1 p.m.
Game 14 — Women’s Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner, 3 p.m.
Men’s Semifinals
Session 2
Game 15 — Men’s Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 6 p.m.
Game 16 — Men’s Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Women’s and Men’s Championship
Game 17 (Women) — Game 13 Winner vs Game 14 Winner, 4 p.m.
Game 18 (Men) — Game 15 Winner vs Game 16 Winner, 7 p.m.