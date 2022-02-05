TJC led for all but 52 seconds and the Apaches hit key free throws in the final minute for a 57-52 Region XIV basketball win over rival Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tyler Junior College moves to 14-10 overall and 9-5 in conference. The Cardinals fall to 10-12 and 5-8.
The last two games TJC coach Mike Marquis had just five players available due to injuries and suspensions, splitting the pair — falling to Panola 74-73 and defeating Bossier Parish 74-65. Marquis played seven players this time, while still using a limited rotation.
TVCC’s only lead of the game came at 2:14 of the second half when Jakevion Buckley’s free throw put the Cards on top, 52-51. The Apaches then tied the game at 52-52 on a free throw by Ashton Howard and went back ahead, 53-52, at 1:26 on another free throw by Howard.
In the final minute, TVCC missed two 3-point attempts as Howard rebounded the second miss. Howard made another free throw with 22.9 seconds showing for a TJC lead of 54-52.
The Apaches continued their tough 3-point defense so Buckley went inside and tried to get around Chris Okeke, whose reach altered his shot. Okeke grabbed the rebound and then made one free throw for a 55-52 lead with 8.7 seconds showing. The Cardinals tried a 3-point attempt that was off the mark and Okeke rebounded. He made both free throws this time for the final score.
“I thought Sean (Franklin) and Parker (Grant) came in and gave us a lift in the first half,” said Marquis, noting the two had not played in two weeks and the Apaches did not have the opportunity to practice on Friday due to ice around the campus. “Trinity Valley played tough. We had to earn it and we made some key free throws.”
TJC led 27-20 at halftime.
Corey Camper and Howard led the Apaches with 14 points each with Okeke adding 13. Others scoring for TJC were Franklin (9), Isaac Aguiar (4) and Grant (3).
Okeke had 14 rebounds for a double double with Aguiar adding nine boards and three blocks. Howard had seven rebounds and Camper had four.
Buckley was the only Cardinal in double figures with 15 points. He also had 11 rebounds. Others scoring were Quevian Adger (9), Issakha Niang (8), Jesse Okeke (6), Ethan Austin (5), M.J. Leslie (5) and Tylor Johnson (4).
Adger had eight rebounds and four steals.
The Apaches held TVCC to 3 of 19 from 3-point distance after the Cardinals hit 12 treys last month in Athens. TJC was 6 of 17 from long distance. Leslie made seven treys last month for TVCC but was held to one this time. Buckley and Austin hit one each.
Camper had three treys for TJC with Grant, Franklin and Okeke hitting one apiece.
TJC was 12 of 19 at the free throw line while the Cardinals were 5 of 7.
In other Region XIV men’s games: Kilgore 62, Navarro 56; Panola 72, Paris 61; Lamar State 78, Jacksonville 69; and Blinn 63, Victoria 60.
The TJC Apache Ladies scored a 74-53 win at Jacksonville College. Other Region XIV women’s results included: Trinity Valley 61, Kilgore 59; Panola 83, Coastal Bend 71; Blinn 93, Bossier Parish 82; and Angelina 61, Paris 45
The Cardinals are scheduled to travel to Lufkin on Monday to meet Angelina College in a 7 p.m. contest.
The Apaches return to play on Wednesday, traveling to Paris to meet the Dragons in a 7 p.m. contest. The Apache Ladies are scheduled to visit Kilgore College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS