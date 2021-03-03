JACKSONVILLE — It took two overtimes, but Jacksonville College snapped a five-game losing streak while extending the Apaches’ loss skid to four at Curtis Carroll Field House.
After missing four straight free throws, including two one-and-ones, Phillip Washington finally connected on five consecutive at the charity stripe in the second OT for the 88-84 win over Tyler Junior College.
In Bossier City, Louisiana, the Apache Ladies scored a 90-60 victory over Bossier Parish CC.
MEN
The Jaguars improve to 3-9, while the Apaches fall to 4-6.
TJC’s Jestin Porter, who missed Saturday’s game attending a family funeral in the Houston area, scored a bucket with 7.1 seconds in regulation to send the game to OT.
Then with 6.1 seconds showing, Tyler’s Scottie Turner connected on two free throws to force a second extra period.
TJC could not keep up in the second OT.
Porter led the Apaches with 37 points, including three 3-pointers and 6 of 7 at the free throw line. Turner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, hitting 5 of 6 at the charity stripe.
Dominique Michael had 10 boards with Enoch Fatade grabbing eight. Other Apaches on the boards were Mason Matthews (7), Isaac Aguiar (7) and Cody Collinsworth (6).
Aguiar hit for nine points with Collinsworth adding eight.
Kendrick Hayes led the Jags with 20 points with Kenan Mitchell adding 14. Washington, Abdul Wurie and Jerry Boston Jr. adding 12 points.
The Jaguars are scheduled to visit Victoria at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the Apaches are slated to host Bossier Parish at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN
The Apache Ladies improve to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in Region XIV, winning their fourth straight game. TJC will play host to Blinn at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Five TJC players hit in double figures, led Taryn Wills with 22 points, followed by Nadechka Laccen with 17 points.
Clara Rotich had huge game with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Deborah Ogayemi (12) and Jasmine Payne (11) were also in double figures. Payne joined Rotich with a double-double as she had 12 boards.
The Lady Cavaliers fall to 3-7 and 0-6.