JACKSONVILLE — It was ladies day at the Region XIV Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Angelina’s Aaleyah Jones hit a free throw with 2.5 seconds on the clock to rally the No. 6 Lady Roadrunners to a 63-62 upset of No. 3 Tyler Junior College in the nightcap.
TJC led 59-51 with 4:30 showing, but AC outscored the Apache Ladies 12-3 down the stretch.
With the game tied 62-62, TJC inbounded the ball with 18 seconds showing. The fourth pass of the possession was stolen by Jones, who was fouled near the goal. She made the first free throw, but missed the second and Nassarine William rebounded.
After a timeout, TJC got the ball to Tia Morgan, who had hit buzzer beaters at the end of the first and third quarters, but this time it was too strong.
TJC (23-8) was playing without sparkplug Nadechka Laccen, who has to miss two games after she was ejected from Saturday’s game after the Apache Lady and a Lady Buc got tangled up in Brenham.
In earlier games, No. 1 seed Blinn survived last-second 3-point attempt by No. 8 Paris for a 77-74 victory; No. 5 Kilgore College edged No. 4 Panola College, 49-42; and No. 2 Trinity Valley defeated No. 7 Bossier Parish, 95-47.
The women will have an off day on Thursday before Friday’s semifinals — Blinn vs. Kilgore, 1 p.m.; and Trinity Valley vs. Angelina, 3 p.m.
The men’s quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday — Kilgore vs. Bossier Parish, 1 p.m.; Lamar State-Port Arthur vs. Trinity Valley, 3 p.m.; Lee vs. Blinn, 6 p.m.; and Panola vs. Paris, 8 p.m.
Tickets are $5 (general admission) and $8 (chairback) per session.