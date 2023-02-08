ATHENS — The trifecta was the shot of the day for Trinity Valley on Wednesday.
The Cardinals, led by guard M.J. Leslie, hit 13 3-pointers en route to a 91-71 Region XIV basketball victory over Tyler Junior College on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym.
The Apaches fall to 12-12 on the season and 5-9 in Region XIV, while the Cardinals improve to 7-17 and 7-7.
TJC Coach Mike Marquis stays at 699 wins and will go for No. 700 on Saturday when the Apaches play host to Paris Junior College at 4 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Cardinals are scheduled to visit Kilgore College at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Leslie hit 7 of 10 from 3-point to score 21 points.
Marquis noted his bench players played well and cut into the deficit.
"Makel (Johnson) and Matt (Wade) came in and played well," Marquis said. "That was a positive our bench players played well. We have been trying to get them minutes, but all the games have been tight. They played good defense and got to the free throw line. They did what we were asking them to do."
Former Tyler Legacy standout Wade grabbed eight rebounds and scored nine points. He also had three blocks.
Johnson led the Apaches with 15 points, followed by Dariyus Woodson with 12. Boubacar Mboup grabbed 10 rebounds and scored nine points. Bullen Taban had six rebounds and Amir Locus added five.
Micah Clark had 19 points for the Cardinals with Quevian Adger adding 13 points. Clark had eight boards.
TJC was 7 of 26 from 3-point and 12 of 18 at the free throw line.
TVCC was 13 of 28 from 3-point and 11 of 12 at the free throw line.
TJC, which was aveaging 10 turnovers a game, had 16. Trinity Valley had 10 miscues.
SMOKE SIGNALS: National Finals Rodeo World Champion Steer Wrestler Butch Myers was in attendance at the game. ... The Apache Ladies scored a 77-54 win over Coastal Bend on Wednesday in Beeville. The TJC women have a closer journey on Saturday, playing at Jacksonville College in a 2 p.m. contest at Curtis Carroll Field House in Jacksonville.