MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy went into halftime trailing the host Mesquite Horn Jaguars 20-14.
“We came out a little slow, sluggish,” senior Aaron Sears said. “Coach came in at halftime and got onto us. We came back out and picked it up and turned that thing around.”
Turn it around they did.
Jamarion Miller scored three second-half touchdowns. The Red Raiders special teams created opportunities. And the Legacy defense held the Jaguars to minus-2 yards in the second half as the Red Raiders pulled away for a 49-27 victory Friday night at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
“The second half, I thought our kids did a great job,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “It took some time to get some things adjusted, and we did some things that were uncharacteristic of us. But our guys go in at halftime, got regrouped and then came out in the second half and dominated.”
After Legacy wasn’t able to get much going on the ground game in the first half — limited to 96 yards on 11 carries with the bulk of that coming on a 74-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aaron Sears — the Red Raiders found some other ways to get their playmakers involved in the second half.
After two carries by Miller, one by receiver Eli Howard and one by Sears, Bruce Bruckner threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Miller to give the Red Raiders a 21-20 lead with 9:25 left in the third quarter.
Following a Horn punt, Legacy had the ball, and Bruckner dropped back to pass and fumbled the ball. The Jaguars recovered and fumbled it twice before eventually taking over at the Legacy 19-yard line. On the next play, Marquis Edwards threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Chris Dawn to put the Jaguars back in front, 27-21, with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter.
That was the last positive for the Jaguars in the game.
Sears had a 24-yard kickoff return to get the ball into Horn territory and then had a 21-yard carry to set up his 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down to put the Red Raiders in front, 28-27.
“I was just trying to be everywhere I could and make plays for my team, be the team player that brings momentum and changes things around,” said Sears, who is a starting cornerback for the Red Raiders.
On the last play of the third quarter, Horn fumbled on a punt attempt, and it was recovered by Legacy’s Le’Travian Whitmill. Miller followed with a 9-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter to make the score 35-27.
On the ensuing kickoff, Christian Baxter kicked it high into Horn territory, and the ball bounced back up high, and Legacy recovered at the Horn 41. Three plays later, Bruckner connected with Miller for a 37-yard touchdown catch to make the score 42-27.
“We just try to do the best thing we can for the team to be great and win,” Miller said.
After Horn punter Sergio Ortiz took a knee at his own 10-yard line, Bryson Donnell added a 4-yard touchdown run to put the score at 49-27 with 8:52 to play.
Legacy finished with 334 yards — 219 on the ground. Sears had seven carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Miller had 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, and he added two catches for 68 yards and two scores.
Horn had 113 rushing yards on 26 carries in the first half but finished with 92 yards rushing on 40 carries. The Jaguars finished with 160 total yards after having 162 in the first half.
Horn received the opening kickoff and went 79 yards on 15 plays, scoring on an 8-yard run by Marquis Edwards. Edwards ran out of bounds short of the marker to bring up third down earlier in the drive, but the Jaguars converted the fourth down with a run by Darrius White, who had six carries on the drive.
Legacy was going to be forced to a three-and-out on the next drive, but a roughing the passer penalty kept the drive alive. The Red Raiders eventually punted as Bruce Bruckner booted the ball 56 yards into the end zone.
The Red Raiders forced Horn to punt, and it went 20 yards to set Legacy up at the Horn 41-yard-line. On the second play of the drive and first play of the second quarter, Bruckner threw the ball down the field, and it was deflected by Donnell and was caught by Ja’Kaleb Turner for a 37-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.
Horn responded with a 12-play 71-yard drive that ended in a 14-yard touchdown run by White. The Jaguars didn’t convert the extra point, making the score 13-7 with 7:09 left in the half.
Sears quickly answered with a 74-yard touchdown run that gave the Red Raiders the lead, but a 15-yard pass from Edwards to Dawn put the Jaguars ahead 20-14 with 1:10 left in the second quarter.
Legacy (4-3, 2-1) will host North Mesquite for homecoming at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
———
Tyler Legacy 49, Mesquite Horn 27
Legacy 0 14 14 21 — 49
Horn 7 13 7 0 — 27
First Quarter
H — Marquis Edwards 8 run (Alec Hernandez kick), 5:36
Second Quarter
TL — Ja’Kaleb Turner 37 pass from Bruce Bruckner (Baxter kick), 11:50
H — Darrius White 14 run (Kick failed), 7:09
TL — Aaron Sears 74 run (Baxter kick)
H — Chris Dawn 15 pass from Edwards (Hernandez kick), 1:10
Third Quarter
TL — Miller 31 pass from Bruckner (Baxter kick) 9:25
H — Dawn 19 pass from Edwards (Hernandez kick), 5:08
TL — Sears 1 run (Baxter kick), 1:44
Fourth Quarter
TL — Miller 9 run (Baxter kick), 11:55
TL — Miller 37 pass from Bruckner (Baxter kick), 10:12
TL — Donnell 4 run (Baxter kick), 8:52
TL H
First Downs 13 17
Rushes-Yards 34-219 40-92
Passing Yards 115 68
Comp.-Att-Int. 7-10-1 7-19-0
Punts-Ave. 2-44.5 4-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-1
Penalties-Yards 7-90 8-57
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Legacy, Aaron Sears 7-120; Jamarion Miller 12-70; Bryson Donnell 8-13; Eli Howard 2-8; Bruce Bruckner 4-4; AJ Jiles 1-4. Horn, Darrius White 9-51; William Stephens 6-26; DeAndre Felton 2-23; Chris Dawn 4-16; Jaden Malik-Jones 2-4; Armstrong Nnodim 1-4; Marquis Edwards 14-(-3); Sergio Ortiz 2-(-29).
PASSING — Legacy, Bruce Buckner 5-8-1 98; Luke Wolf 1-1-0 13; Aaron Sears 1-1-0 4. Horn, Marquis Edwards 7-19-0 68.
RECEIVING — Legacy, Jamarion Miller 2-68; Ja’Kaleb Turner 1-37; Triston Jones 1-13; Kenneth Hawkins 1-4; LaDavion Butler 1-3; Bryson Donnell 1-(-10). Horn, Chris Dawn 2-34; Derin Jackson 2-17; Justin Underwood 1-12; Josh Rainey 1-8; Darrius White 1-(-3).