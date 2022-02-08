Two Tyler Legacy golf teams finished atop the leaderboard on Monday in the 49th Longview Lobo Invitational Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
Tyler Legacy Red, led by silver medalist Jacob Cole and bronze medalist C.J. McConnell, captured first place with a team score of 300.
Matthew Peterson of Mount Pleasant carded a 72 to win individual medalist honors.
Cole carded a 73, followed by McConnell with a 74. Other members of the Red squad were Will Gillen (75), Braden Bergman (78) and Harrison Barnett (92).
Tyler Legacy Black carded a 318 to place second. Team members were Luke Geese (76), Jacob Feliciano (76), Sam Chesnut (82), Grayden Goates (84) and Dylan Clanton (92).
The Bullard Panthers placed the 14-team field with a 319. Panthers team members were Kaiden Schneider (77), Eli Falls (79), Kyle Schneider (82), Matthew Elliott (81) and Greyson Breedlove (103).
49th Longview Lobo Invitational Golf Tournament
Date: Feb. 7
Pinecrest Country Club, Longview
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Matthew Peterson, Mount Pleasant, 72; 2, Jacob Cole, Tyler Legacy Red, 73; 3, C.J. McConnell, Tyler Legacy Red, 74; 4, Will Gillen, Tyler Legacy Red, 75; 5, (tie) Luke Geese, Tyler Legacy Black, 76; Jacob Feliciano, Tyler Legacy Black, 76; 7, Kaiden Schneider, Bullard, 77; 8, (tie) Braden Bergman, Tyler Legacy Red, 78; Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree, 78; 10, (tie) Eli Falls, Bullard, 79; Carson Krause, Spring Hill, 79; Anthony Holyfield, Longview, 79.
Team Standings
Tyler Legacy Red (300): Jacob Cole 73, Braden Bergman 78, Will Gillen 75, C.J. McConnell 74, Harrison Barnett 92
Tyler Legacy Black (318): Luke Geese 76, Jacob Feliciano 76, Sam Chesnut 82, Dylan Clanton 92, Grayden Goates 84
Bullard (319): Kaiden Schneider 77, Kyle Schneider 82, Eli Falls 79, Matthew Elliott 81, Greyson Breedlove 103
Spring Hill (325): Luke Hurst 82, Carson Kraus 79, Brennan Ferguson 83, Nick Bodenheimer 93, Mark French 81
Mount Pleasant (334): Matthew Peterson 72, Brady Sisk 87, George Burrows 89, Sam Sloan 87, Kade Strickland 88
Pine Tree (336): Marshall Daugbjerg 78, Kylan Liedtke 83, James Brogan 85, Hayes Daugbjerg 92, Adam Mosley 90
Pleasant Grove (339): Junior Power 80, Kaiden Neeley 89, Parker Pruett 86, Braden Asimos 91, Saxton Lawrence 84
Longview (345): Keagan Jordan 88, Anthony Holyfield 79; Aden Fite 93, Will Lenhart 100, Samuel Sherman 85
Carthage (349): Luke Lawrence 90, Cale Preston 82, Ethan Wolfe 83, Charlie Barber 94
Sabine (366): Mason Bradshaw 87, Cayden Phillips 83, Caleb Cox 98, Clinton Perry 112, Hunter Stuckey 98
Troup (378): Chris Franklin 97, Jaxson Green 89, Grayson Hearon 100, Grayson Hampton 93, Alan Eeds 99
Trinity School (396): Hudson Parr 88, Jack Taylor 102, Palmer Mann 111, Gage Bussey 95
Marshall (413): Zachary Smith 100, Dwayne Ferguson 104, Brooks Fitts 153, Graham Smith 110, Sam Abney 99
New Diana: Dawson Windschitl 84, Tyler Fox 99, Sawyer Burris 121, Peyton Vickers (DNF)
Medalists: Henry Danielson, Longview 105; Preston Lansford, Longview 123; Jack James, Pine Tree 119; Clayton Brison, Mount Pleasant 86; Matthew Tucker, Mount Pleasant 121; Micah Tucker, Mount Pleasant 128; Sam Palmer, Marshall 122; Jameson Eeds, Sabine 97; Landon Davis, Sabine 145