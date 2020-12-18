MESQUITE — For the first time in 11 years, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders will take the field in an area round playoff game.
The Red Raiders (6-5) will take on Cedar Hill (8-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
“We’re excited about the accomplishment,” first-year Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “Our kids have worked really hard to get to this place where we are back to a gold ball and playoff victory. That just goes to show you the amount of work that went in, especially in a year like this where we’ve had so many challenges along the way. I couldn’t be more pleased with our players and our coaches for handling that, getting us to a place where we went and got a playoff win on the road.”
Now, the Red Raiders go up against a Cedar Hill program that has won three state titles since 2006, including back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.
“There is no doubt about it, we are playing a very good team,” Willis said. “Cedar Hill has a lot of tradition. Obviously, they’ve played deep in the playoffs and have been there before. They’ve also lost some early-round playoff games the last couple of years, as well. We’re excited about to opportunity to go play those guys.”
The Longhorns are led by Tennessee signee Kaidon Salter — the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the country by 247sports.
“He is an exceptional athlete,” Willis said. “We’ve seen good athletes before at the quarterback position. He’s one who not only moves well and can scramble around and extend plays, but he’s also very talented as far as his arm talent. He’s got a good set of receivers out there, also.”
Senior linebacker Jack Janis and the rest of the Legacy defense, which has forced 12 turnovers in the past four games, are up for the challenge.
“He is a great athlete obviously,” Janis said. “He’s going to a big SEC school. He’s shifty, fast and can sling it. He is the center of their offense. If we stop him, we have a great chance to win the game.”
Janis is not going to let anything stop him, not even a broken tooth in last week’s win over Garland Naaman Forest.
“I actually got it fixed,” Janis said.
Cedar Hill also has a strong defense that has allowed just 14 total points in the past three games.
“We know they have a pretty good defense, and we know their offense is pretty good,” junior running back Bryson Donnell said. “We just have to come out and play as a whole team to win the ball game.”
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to face either Conroe Oak Ridge or Tomball Memorial.