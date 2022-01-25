Noe Robles scored two goals as Tyler Legacy opened District 10-6A play with a 3-2 win over Dallas Skyline on Tuesday.
Robles opened the scoring with 36 minutes left in the first half on an assist from Landon Bravo. Nine minutes later, Robles scored on again on a free kick after Nate Eidam was fouled.
With 22 minutes on the clock, Christian Baxter scored on a Robles assist.
Skyline scored with 14 and nine minutes left in the first half to cut the score to 3-2. Neither team scored in the second half.
Legacy JV won 5-1.
Legacy (10-0-1, 1-0) will play at Mesquite on Friday.